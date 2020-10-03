Flyers goalie Carter Hart got his wish.
Brian “Moose” Elliott is returning as his backup.
Elliott, 35, who could have become an unrestricted free agent this Friday, signed a one-year contract Saturday for $1.5 million.
General manager Chuck Fletcher called him a “quality veteran” and an “important part of our leadership group. His preparation and work ethic are exemplary."
Fletcher mentioned how Hart and Elliott work well together.
Last month, Hart, 22, said Elliott has been a "great mentor to me. He’s taught me a lot and I love playing alongside him. I really hope he’s back.”
In 31 games last season, Elliott had a 16-7-4 record, along with a 2.87 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In the postseason, he went 1-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .911 save percentage.
“I’m proud to remain with the Flyers,” said Elliott, who has spent three of his 13 NHL seasons in Philadelphia. “I believe in this group and I’m excited for the future and what we can do as a team.”
The Flyers went 41-21-7 last season and were eliminated by the New York Islanders, 4-3, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.