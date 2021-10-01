BOSTON — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrňák, oh my — the Boston Bruins dressed 18 NHL veterans in their 4-2 preseason victory over the Flyers, whose roster was mostly comprised of non-NHL players.

Regardless, it’s the second game of the Flyers’ preseason, and the experienced skaters of the Bruins provided a challenge to the young Flyers as they work to get acclimated to the club’s system.

“What we’ve been stressing with our team is the fact that we’re working on getting on the same page with our system,” head coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. “Especially without the puck.”

After going 0-for-3 on the power play against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, the Flyers stopped the trend in Boston and registered a goal on their first man-advantage of the night. Less than a minute into a cross-checking penalty called on Jakub Zbořil in the first period, left winger James van Riemsdyk passed the puck from behind the Bruins net to right winger Joel Farabee, who scored down low on Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Farabee, a former Boston University Terrier, scored a second power-play goal, a one-timer, in the third period. The Flyers finished the night two-for-six on the power play.

However, the Flyers struggled to shake their poor penalty killing early in the game, a unit that ranked next to last in the league last season. Ten seconds after defenseman Cam York was called for cross-checking center Jack Studnicka at 9:07 in the first period, winger Brad Marchand evened the score against the Flyers’ first penalty-kill unit of Rasmus Ristolainen, Nate Thompson, Scott Laughton and Travis Sanheim.

Then, the Bruins went back on the power play when defenseman Nick Seeler was called for hooking winger Taylor Hall two minutes later. Winger Craig Smith put the puck past goalie Martin Jones on a cross-net feed from winger Nick Foligno to put the Bruins up 2-1.

In total, the Flyers killed three of the Bruins’ five man-advantages. However, the Flyers were never able to overcome the Bruins’ two-goal lead, thanks to additional goals from defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Jake DeBrusk.

Jonesing for a better start

In backup goaltender Martin Jones, the Flyers have an eight-year veteran with playoff experience — he led the San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, where the sharks lost to Pittsburgh in six games. However, over the past few seasons, Jones’ play dipped drastically below his performance through his first five years in the NHL when he never fell below a .900 save percentage. From 2018-2019 through 2020-21, Jones finished each season with a .896 save percentage. In 2020-21, Jones posted a career-worst 3.28 goals against average.

Jones’ true quest to prove that he can turn his career around with the Flyers won’t begin until the regular season, but he didn’t start off on an ideal note against the Bruins. On the first goal from Marchand, Jones appeared to come out too far from the net. On the Bruins’ third goal of the game, Carlo’s slap shot from the right faceoff circle, Jones had time to square up to the shooter and make a save but was beaten short side, although the shot looked to take a deflection off defenseman Linus Sandin.

Per Vigneault prior to the start of the preseason, Jones was slated to play the first two periods, but he exited midway through the second and was replaced by Felix Sandström. With six exhibition games left, Jones will have more opportunities to shake off the rust.

Frost defrosting

Thursday night’s tilt against the Bruins marked Flyers center Morgan Frost’s first game suiting up for the club in 254 days, not including the two rookie exhibition games against the New York Rangers on Sept. 18 and 19. The Flyers 2017 first-round pick dislocated his left shoulder on Jan. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres, which was just his second game of the season after making the opening-night roster out of training camp.

At TD Garden, 22-year-old Frost centered the team’s top line alongside wingers van Riemsdyk and Farabee. Frost finished with one shot on net, won just three of nine faceoffs and was a -1. The coaching staff will want to see more from Frost as they decide how they want to make up for the absence of center Kevin Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and will miss the start of the regular season.

“I really liked [Frost] at rookie camp,” Vigneault said before the game. “But I did expect him at rookie camp, he was a little older than a lot of the guys that were on the ice, to perform well. Now he’s playing against NHL competition. I had mentioned that we weren’t quite sure where a lot of the young players were because A, they hadn’t played much and some of them, like Morgan, were hurt. So it’ll be interesting to see where he is in his development and these exhibitions games are gonna tell us if he can come in and help our team win.”

Rollercoaster night for on-the-bubble defensemen

After impressing with his work ethic in the Flyers’ preseason opener against the Islanders, defenseman Nick Seeler got another opportunity to play in front of the Flyers coaching staff as he vies for a spot on the opening-night roster. His effort stood out again against the Bruins from the get-go — he broke up a behind-the-net pass from Studnicka to help clear the Flyers’ zone. Later in the second period, however, Seeler failed to clear the zone along the boards, which resulted in DeBrusk scoring to make it 4-1.

It was an up-and-down night for defenseman Cam York, too, who faces an uphill battle to beat out veteran defensemen like Keith Yandle for a roster spot out of training camp. In the second period, York turned the puck over in the Flyers’ zone to set up a Bruins breakout, but recovered well to break up a partial breakaway from Smith. York showed some offensive promise, too, teeing up Farabee for a one-timer on a third-period power play, which resulted in the winger’s second goal of the game.

What’s next

On Sunday night, the Flyers return home to the Wells Fargo Center for their third game of the preseason to take on the Washington Capitals. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be carried on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and 97.5 The Fanatic. According to Vigneault, don’t expect to see many, if any, roster cuts take place before then. On Tuesday, Vigneault said there will be “some cuts” after the team’s back-to-back preseason games on Oct. 4 against the Bruins and Oct. 5 on the road against the New York Islanders.