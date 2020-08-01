Right winger Brad Marchand practiced Saturday and will be fine for Sunday’s game. He came up gingerly after delivering a couple hits in the third period of the Bruins’ exhibition game on Thursday. ... The top line of Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak is one of the best in hockey. Each had a goal against Carter Hart this season. ... Second- and third-line right wingers Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie will not play. ... The Bruins led the NHL with 100 points and probably would have been the East’s No. 1 seed. Now they have to get through a round-robin to claim it. ... Boston is wearing No. 26 decals on their helmets in honor of Colby Cave, who played three seasons for their AHL team. Cave, who spent this season in the Edmonton organization, died of a brain bleed in April. He was 25. ... The Bruins are designated as the home team for this game. Regular-season overtime rules are in play during round-robin games.