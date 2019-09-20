Brian Elliott played the first two periods and stopped 21 of 23 shots (. 913 save percentage). … The Flyers have managed just four goals in three preseason games. “It’s a process,” Vigneault said. “I think what you saw today was one team that knew their system, executed it without thinking, and played it well, whereas we’re a little bit in the thinking mode on the ice, and it makes us look a little hesitant. We have a lot of work to do, and we’ll do it.” … The power play is 0 for 13, and the penalty kill is 9 for 9. … Connor Clifton came out of the penalty box and beat Alex Lyon on a breakaway to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead with 3:45 left.