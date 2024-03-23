Flyers persevere for 3-2 win over Boston Bruins

One week ago, the Flyers lost, 6-5, to the Boston Bruins.

But that was a week ago.

This Saturday was a very different story. The game was anything but a barn burner, and by the end of the second period there had been a combined 25 shots on net and one goal. But that one goal belonged to the hometown crew and Travis Konecny.

Boston did tie things up twice in the third period, but the Flyers continued to prove their identity as a team that never gives up. Tyson Foerster scored with 89 seconds left in the game to give the Orange and Black a 3-2 win.

The crowd roared as the final buzzer sounded and, now five games into their seven-game gauntlet of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Flyers are an impressive 2-2-1.

Skating down the left side, Foerster took a pass from Ryan Poehling and scored from the left faceoff circle, past the glove of Linus Ullmark. Foerster’s stick, and maybe a smidge of the puck, went off the stick of Brandon Carlo as it fluttered past Ullmark.

Konecny gave the Flyers their first lead on a power-play goal. After Foerster whiffed on a one-timer shot off the heel of his stick in the high slot, the puck went to Konecny at the side of the net. The Flyers forward banged it in past a sprawled-out Ullmark at the left post for his 29th goal of the season and second in as many games.

The goal wouldn’t have happened without the work by the Flyers’ fourth line — centered by Sean Couturier. Yes, the captain was back. After being a healthy scratch for two games, he was out there centering Noah Cates and Olle Lycksell. The trio stayed on after a TV timeout and kept the pressure on, leading to Cates drawing a high-sticking penalty to Andrew Peeke after the Bruins defenseman blocked his shot attempt at the right post.

Although the Flyers pushed in the third, Justin Brazeau tied things up as he cut across the crease and buried the puck around the pad of Sam Ersson on the backhand. Then, Konecny notched his second of the game off a drop pass by Morgan Frost and the stick of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

But 56 seconds later, the Flyers’ defense broke down. Off the rush, they lost track of everyone but the guy with the puck. That guy, Morgan Geekie, hit Danton Heinen as he drove to the net backdoor and tied it 2-2.

Breakaways

Nic Deslauriers was a healthy scratch, along with Denis Gurianov, Cam Atkinson, and Marc Staal.

Up next

The Flyers wrap up a back-to-back weekend with a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday (6 p.m. on NBCSP+).