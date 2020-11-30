The Flyers’ first two picks in the 2019 draft — defenseman Cam York and right winger Bobby Brink — were among 29 players chosen Monday to attend the United States’ World Junior selection camp, which will be held Dec. 6-13 in Plymouth, Mich.
When the team is selected — four players need to be trimmed from the roster — it will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship, scheduled to be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in a “bubble” without fans.
York, a California native, was selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 14 overall) in 2019. As a freshman at Michigan, he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 30 games last season. This year, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound defenseman has four points through the Wolverines’ first six games.
The diminutive Brink, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder who grew up in Minnesota, had an excellent freshman season at the University of Denver, collecting 11 goals and 24 points in 28 games in 2019-20. The Flyers took him in the second round (34th overall) in 2019.