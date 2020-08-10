Vigneault has won a playoff series in each of his first three coaching stops, including 2013-14 when he took the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals. He acknowledges freely that a championship is the one thing that’s missing from his resume’. Vigneault is 10th all-time in regular-season wins (689) and 14th in postseason victories (71). Only Pat Quinn, a former Flyers’ coach, has more playoff wins (94) without the big trophy to show for it.