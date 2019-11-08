Thoughts. observations and even some hero worship from Thursday’s Flyers-Canadians game:
Sean Couturier, fresh off a great shift to end the third period, scored 55 seconds into the overtime to give the Flyers a 3-2 win. It would have been a miserable loss.
The Flyers carried play for 80 percent of the game, but Montreal goalie Carey Price stole the Habs a point with 40 saves. Price was all over the crease, but was beaten on a relatively soft shot with no screen from Couturier.
1. Carey Price
2. Sean Couturier
3. Phil Myers
The Flyers had the second-best home ice power-play in the league coming into Thursday, hitting on 34.5 percent of their chances (10 for 29) in the first month of the season. They xxxx
They were 0 for 6 on the power play, including an opportunity in the third period on a bizarre delay of game penalty that had Montreal coach Claude Julien seething.
The Flyers had 11:36 with a man advantage, another 12 seconds at 5-on-3 and even had a Carsen Twarynski penalty shot denied by Price.
Phil Myers scored the second goal of his career and the first of the season. Kid’s played 25 NHL games and his two goals are against Braden Holtby (2016 Vezina winner) and Carey Price (2015 Vezina winner).
A murderous weekend with road games in Toronto on Saturday and Boston on Sunday (both 7 p.m., NBCSP).
A generation of hockey fans grew up hating Toronto villain Tie Domi. One Flyers’ fan even tumbled into the penalty box to fight him one time after he squirted water at Flyers’ fans. It was mayhem.
Fast-forward 18 years and Domi’s son, Max, is one of the Canadiens’ better players. A 2013 first-round, Max Domi has almost as many points in his five-year career (218) than dad did in his 16 seasons (245).
Ironically, one of Max Domi’s hockey idols growing up was Bobby Clarke, even though Clarke had retired 11 years before Max was born. Like Clarke, Max Domi has diabetes. The two became friends as the youngster was making his way up the hockey ladder.
Domi recently wrote a book chronicling his battle with Type 1 diabetes titled, “No Days Off.” On Thursday, he met with Clarke and offered the Flyers Hall of Famer a signed a copy.
“To Mr. Clarke,
Thank you for everything!
You changed my life!
Your good fried,
Max Domi 13”