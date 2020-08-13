Three things: Sean Couturier won 9 of 14 faceoffs in Game 1. He went 2-0 against both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki, but just 5-5 from Phillip Daneault. ... Claude Giroux has one goal in his last 17 postseason games, which includes this year’s three round-robin games. ... According to Hockey-Reference.com, teams that go up 2-0 go on to win 87.2 percent of series. Teams that win the opener and drop Game 2 win only 48.2 percent.