What: Game 2, Flyers lead series, 1-0
When: Friday, 3 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBCSP (locally), NBCSN (nationally). Radio: 97.5 FM.
Series so far: Carter Hart stole Game 1 with 27 saves, including 16 in the second period.
Three things: Sean Couturier won 9 of 14 faceoffs in Game 1. He went 2-0 against both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki, but just 5-5 from Phillip Daneault. ... Claude Giroux has one goal in his last 17 postseason games, which includes this year’s three round-robin games. ... According to Hockey-Reference.com, teams that go up 2-0 go on to win 87.2 percent of series. Teams that win the opener and drop Game 2 win only 48.2 percent.
From the books: Flyers are generally favored at -160 odds as of Thursday night. Canadiens are +140. The over/under is a minuscule 5.0 goals with odds on the under at +115. ... Scott Laughton is 18-1 to score the first goal. Artturi Lehkonen, who had several chances on Wednesday, is 22-1.