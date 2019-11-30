MONTREAL --The Flyers tied a franchise record for points in November – 24, done three other times – with a gritty 4-3 overtime win Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Defenseman Ivan Provorov skated around a defender and scored one of the prettiest goals of his career, giving the Flyers their fourth straight victory.
Brian Elliott made 39 saves for the Flyers, who handed the Canadiens their seventh straight defeat.
The Flyers had a league-best 24 points (10-2-4) in November. They registered just their fourth 10-win month in the last decade. The others: (Feb. of 2018 (10-1-2), March of 2012 (11-3-2), and January of 2011 (10-2).
The Flyers were playing their fourth game in the last five and a half days and looked fatigued in the second half of the game, which turned into a shooting gallery in front of their goalie, Brian Elliott. Montreal outshot the Flyers, 42-29.
A beautifully executed three-on-two ended with Travis Konecny whipping a left-circle wrist shot past Keith Kinkaid to give the Flyers their first lead, at 3-2, with 18:26 left in the third. Claude Giroux and Michael Raffl had the assists.
Montreal, however, answered with Tomas Tatar’s power-play goal less than two minutes later. The Flyers’ penalty kill had been 19 for 20 in their previous six-plus games before Tatar struck from the left circle to make it 3-3.
Shortly after Joel Farabee hit the post with a shot, Elliott denied Tatar on a backhander in front with 11:55 left in regulation.
Elliott was the only reason the Flyers weren’t behind after two periods. The veteran goalie made a handful of marquee saves late in the second to keep the game tied at 2-all.
With Montreal on a power play, Elliott made two outstanding saves on former Flyer Jordan Weal from point-blank range. He also twice stopped Joel Armia from the doorstep in the final 1:27 of the second, including one shot while the Canadiens were on a power play.
Elliott stopped 19 of 20 second-period shots.
Earlier in the second, the teams combined for three goals in a dizzying 72-second span that tied the game at 2-2.
With Oskar Lindblom setting a screen in front, Justin Braun’s point drive produced his first goal as a Flyer – and first in 34 games dating back to last season -- to knot the score at 1-1 with 12:13 left in the second.
Twenty-seven seconds later, Tatar (two goals) won a puck battle with Braun in front and beat Elliott to put the Habs back in front, 2-1.
Just 45 seconds after Tatar’s goal, Kevin Hayes took a pass from Farabee and scored on a spin-around shot from the high slot, tying the score at 2-2 with 11:01 to go in the second.
“He’s a young kid, but it looks like he’s been in the league for a while,” Hayes said of the 19-year-old Farabee. “He has the skills to be a great player in this league.”
With 5:27 left in the second, Elliott got a piece of Charles Hudon’s left circle shot after the left winger got ahead of the pack.
Montreal scored on the game’s first shot, a right-circle drive by Armia that handcuffed Elliott 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. Elliott would make amends.
The rest of the first period was a chess match, with neither team generating many quality chances.
Montreal used backup goalie Kinkaid, for a couple reasons.
For one, the Habs want to play star goaltender Carey Price against Boston on Sunday.
For another, Price needed a day off. He has struggled mightily in recent games, allowing five goals or more in four of his last five games.
Kinkaid, a former member of the Devils, entered the game with excellent career numbers against the Flyers – a 7-2 record, a 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage -- but he was not severely tested in the first period, facing just seven rather harmless shots.
Defenseman Phil Myers went back into the lineup and Robert Hagg was a healthy scratch. … In November, Carter Hart had a 1.94 GAA and .927 save percentage in 10 games (6-2-2).