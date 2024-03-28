Flyers struggle to score in loss to the Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL — The Flyers skated toe-to-toe and beat the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. They went goal-for-goal with the New York Rangers and the Bruins in another game.

They struggled to do either against the Montreal Canadiens.

After facing the beasts of the East for seven straight games, the Flyers were facing a basement dweller to begin the final nine-game stretch of the season. But, needing two crucial points as their hold on the third spot in the Metropolitan Division loosens, they were instead handed a 4-1 loss by the Canadiens.

Nick Suzuki gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal in the first period. Juraj Slafkovsky sent a cross-crease pass from the bottom of the right faceoff circle to Montreal’s captain at the far left post. He knocked it through Sam Ersson’s five-hole.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The Gritty Meter: We came up with a metric to quantify the Flyers’ blue-collar identity

The Canadiens kept buzzing and Jesse Ylönen extended their lead to 2-0 off a rebound. Jayden Struble got a quick shot off from the left circle and Ylönen, untouched in front, buried the puck.

After a scoreless middle frame, an end-of-the-period kerfuffle seemed to spark the Flyers. The teams were not happy with each other at center ice before taking their time heading to their respective locker rooms. Coach John Tortorella could be seen having his say with the referees as he walked off the ice.

But after two periods struggling to connect, the Flyers looked like they finally got one past Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau 1 minute, 43 seconds into the third period. Ryan Poehling had a sweet redirect that squeaked through the son of former Flyers great Keith Primeau. As the puck laid in the crease, the Flyers swarmed and Garnet Hathaway appeared to knock it in — but with his skate. The video review confirmed it was kicked in, so no goal.

The next Flyers goal was also called off, this time after a challenge by Canadiens’ bench boss Martin St. Louis 5:42 into the final period. Travis Konecny’s shot from the slot was redirected into the left corner and Morgan Frost, who was probably the Flyers’ best player on the night, chased it down. His centering pass from behind the goal line got past Primeau but after a video review, it was determined that Tyson Foerster had been offside earlier on the play.

The Canadiens also had a goal called off in the period. Suzuki took a shot off his body in front and then batted the puck out of midair past Ersson. It was waved off on the ice, and a video review confirmed it was knocked down by a high stick. Joel Armia and Jake Evans scored empty-netters to cap things off for the Canadiens.

» READ MORE: Montreal remains a ‘special’ place for Ryan Poehling five years after his storybook debut

But the Flyers weren’t done and in-between the empty netters they notched one goal. With 61 seconds remaining, Owen Tippett scored from the left circle stick side. The goal is Tippett’s 27th of the season and 49th point, tying his career highs from last season.

Breakaways

Noah Cates did not play due to personal reasons. Cam Atkinson played his first game since March 16. He was a healthy scratch for the previous five games. … Nic Deslauriers, Marc Staal, and Denis Gurianov were each a healthy scratch. … The Washington Capitals lost 5-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers remain one point ahead of them for third in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have 10 games remaining; the Flyers have eight.

Up next

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (7 p.m. on NBCSP).