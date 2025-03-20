Alex Ovechkin scores, Flyers’ rally falls short in 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — A couple of records were reached on Thursday in the Flyers’ 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

No, Alex Ovechkin didn’t score his famous “Ovechtrick” of nine goals, which he joked about in a commercial back in the day. But he did score his 888th career goal, putting him seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s goal record of 894 set in 1999. It also added to his previous record of the most goals by a left winger.

The other record? It’s not a good one.

The Flyers were shut out through two periods and set the mark for the longest drought this season at 191 minutes, 9 seconds, which includes 25:59 from the 4-3 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The previous record this season was 182:17, which came during a Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 stretch. It was just shy of the franchise record set between Jan. 24-30, 2003, when the Flyers didn’t score in 199:43 over a four-game span.

Ryan Poehling broke the drought 5:10 into the third period when he picked up a dump-in pass by Owen Tippett and cut across the crease before Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun poked it past his goalie. Poehling also scored the last goal for the Flyers before the drought started.

With 2:36 left in the game, Sean Couturier cut Washington’s lead to one goal. He pushed a loose puck under Charlie Lindgren’s blocker and across the goal line. Initially, the referees said there was no goal due to goalie interference. Flyers coach John Tortorella challenged the call, and it was overturned, stating that the captain was making a play on a loose puck.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead in the first period. He got open near the bottom of the left face-off circle after Noah Cates went to an already-covered Aliaksei Protas in front. The Belarusian sent the puck over to Ovechkin, who somewhat whiffed on it but still found the back of the net.

Brandon Duhaime made it 2-0 early in the second period with a deflection from above the crease and Andrew Mangiapane added another on an odd-man rush in the middle of the frame. The Capitals thought John Carlson added another, but Tortorella challenged for a missed hand pass and won.

The Flyers had other chances to get on the board. Couturier stepped into a one-timer and was stopped in the first period and Rodrigo Ābols had a one-timer in the second period. In the third period, Travis Konecny was robbed twice. The first was during a two-on-one with Tippett and the second was a two-on-none with Matvei Michkov. Then, with 9 seconds left in the game, Konecny hit the crossbar.

Breakaways

Sam Ersson allowed three goals on 16 shots. ... Before the game, the Flyers announced defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. ... Forward Garnet Hathaway missed his ninth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Capitals are the first team to hit the 100-point mark and clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Up next

The Flyers travel to Dallas to play the Stars on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m., NBCSP). They face Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday (3 p.m., NHLN, NBCSP).