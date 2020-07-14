“To be honest, whenever I play I am always nervous before games,” he said Tuesday after Day 2 of Training Camp II in Voorhees. “That’s just because I care. That’s not at the point where I let it affect me or affect my game. I am sure there will be nerves when the first playoff game comes. That’s just part of the game of hockey. As a younger player, that’s just part of the steps in your career you have to take. I think it’s one step I have been waiting for my whole life. It’s going to be very exciting. Our group here is ready to get things going.”