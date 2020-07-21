The Flyers’ playoff hopes and Carter Hart’s success are linked. So there had to be concern among the players and management when the 21-year-old goalie had to leave Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage in Voorhees with an apparent injury.
Hart was brilliant in his last 11 regular-season appearances after returning from an abdominal injury, going 9-2 with a .934 save percentage.
Hart (Team Orange) and Brian Elliott (Team Black) were shaky in Tuesday’s scrimmage. The score was 3-3 late in the first period of the scrimmage when Hart had to exit. The teams played three 25-minute periods with a running clock.
Hart, who is in his first full NHL season, made a long stretch to make a save early in the scrimmage but remained in the game.
The Orange defeated the Black, 7-6, on Claude Giroux’s overtime goal, his second tally of the game. Kevin Hayes had a hat trick for the Black.
We will have an update on Hart after the scrimmage ends. The Flyers have an exhibition game against Pittsburgh in Toronto on July 28; they open a round-robin tourney against Boston on Aug. 2.
During the season, Hart went 24-13-3 with a 2.42 goals-against average, which was eighth-best in the NHL, and a .914 save percentage.
The Flyers are carrying four goalies in camp: Hart, Elliott, Alex Lyon, and Kirill Ustimenko.
When the the Flyers travel to their hub city, Toronto, they are able to carry 31 players on the roster, and it is likely they will have all four goalies on it.