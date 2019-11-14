On Saturday, the Flyers will host an Isles team that is on a 12-0-1 run. ... The Flyers have managed a total five goals over their last three games but are 2-0-1 in that span. ... The Flyers’ penalty kill was 3-for-3 against Washington and shut down Alex Ovechkin. The PK is on a 31-for-33 run (93.9%) the last 12-plus games. … Sean Couturier, bothered by a strained shoulder, took some faceoffs Wednesday righthanded instead of lefthanded and was just 1-for-5. “It’s something that’s pain-free [using the opposite hand], and he does try now and then,” Vigneault said. If a linemate gets kicked out of the faceoff circle, Couturier will "go in and try on the side that doesn’t hurt. I hope he’s getting close because we need him to take draws.”