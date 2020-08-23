Winger Nic Aube-Kubel, who has missed the last three games because of an apparent foot injury, skated at practice again on Sunday. ... The Flyers lost all three regular-season games against the Islanders, with each defeat on the back end of contests on back-to-back nights. The Islanders played back-to-backs in just one of those three games. ... The Isles committed the most giveaways in the NHL in the regular season, but they entered Sunday with the seventh-fewest giveaways in the postseason. ... Jake Voracek leads the Flyers in goals (4) and points (8) in the postseason. Michael Raffl has three goals over five games. ... Josh Bailey paces the Isles with 10 points, and Anthony Beauvillier has a team-high six goals, tied for No. 1 in the NHL entering Sunday. ... Flyers rookie Phil Myers is plus-8 in the postseason, sixth in the NHL. The Isles’ Nick Leddy and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are each plus-9. New York has eight players who are plus-6 or higher.