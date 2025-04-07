Flyers picture day was a stark reminder of what has been a season of major turnover. More changes are coming.

Dressed in their game best, the Flyers smiled for the cameras Monday morning at the Wells Fargo Center for their annual team photo.

Had this picture been taken at any other point in the season, it would have looked quite different. And if the team photographer waited to take it until September, there’s a good chance there would be some more subtractions and additions by then, too.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this one would tell of a team that hit “rock bottom,” as general manager Danny Brière said when he fired John Tortorella on March 27. It would show an organization in a rebuild that traded homegrown former first-round picks Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and Scott Laughton, and shipped veteran defenseman Erik Johnson home to Colorado.

It is also a picture that shows the future, in phenom Matvei Michkov, and corner pieces like Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Owen Tippett. It features players like Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, and Noah Cates finding their game, and defenseman Emil Andrae finally getting a chance.

Forward Jett Luchanko, the Flyers’ first-rounder in last June’s draft, was among those who should have been in the picture but was not. He would have provided a big grin earlier in the season, but was sent back to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League to develop in late October. Luchanko is now playing for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

But this picture is a snapshot moment. Because in the coming weeks and months, it could look like Emily Thorne’s picture in the TV show Revenge — with X’s through several faces.

Roster-wise, the Flyers will have some wiggle room to add players. The salary cap will rise to $95.5 million and, according to PuckPedia, the Flyers’ cap hit is projected at just under $70 million. They still have to pay the retained salaries of Kevin Hayes and Laughton, and the buyout money due to Cam Atkinson; all three come off the books after next season. Part of Andrei Kuzmenko’s salary was only retained for this season.

And on Brière’s checklist is re-signing restricted free agent forwards Noah Cates (minimum qualifying offer of $2.625 million), Tyson Foerster ($874,125), and Jakob Pelletier ($840,000), and defenseman Cam York ($1.6 million). Cates, Foerster, and York are due significant raises while all four are expected to receive qualifying offers.

But off the books should come unrestricted free agent Rodrigo Ābols, Olle Lycksell, and several guys in the minors, including goalie Cal Petersen. And will the Flyers buy out a contract again this season? Or trade a handful of guys — Rasmus Ristolainen has long been involved in trade rumors; is this the summer it happens? — to make room for players waiting in the wings?

Although there is the expectation that the coaching staff will look different come next season, with a new guy at the helm, one face that could be X’ed out but shouldn’t is Brad Shaw.

Shaw has built a strong reputation as the Flyers’ associate coach in charge of the defense and penalty kill. A longtime assistant coach under Tortorella — plus a year with Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis — he is the interim head coach and has enjoyed his time at the helm.

“It’s the best job in coaching, right? It’s the pinnacle. So I think everybody that coaches probably aspires to it,” he said Monday. “It’s been a great experience.”

Does he want the top job permanently? In Philly?

“It’s only been three years, but I’ve loved my time here. It’s a unique city. I love the inherent pressure the fans put on — I’ve never been booed more in three years in my life," Shaw said with a chuckle. “But I think it’s good. I think it’s an extra indicator of what the fans think.

“They’re not always 100% accurate; there’s a couple times we got booed that it wasn’t really in agreement with it. But for the most part, it keeps you in check. It makes sure you are doing the little things better. And so from that point of view, I’ve loved working here. I don’t know if I have to really tell Danny that I would like the job. I think it’s probably expected.”

And the players may want him to be the head coach after they read this:

“I would not be doing the rope test,” he said with a hearty laugh.

Breakaways

Forward Sean Couturier did not participate in the Flyers’ practice after the team photo. Ryan Poehling started the practice but left early after speaking with a team trainer. “They’re both nicked up a little bit,” Shaw said. ... According to Sportsnet, the Flyers have waived Lycksell. If he clears waivers, he will rejoin the Phantoms, who clinched a playoff spot Sunday.