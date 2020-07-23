A virtual wine-tasting test including several former Flyers?
Welcome to entertainment in the coronavirus age.
Hall of Famer Chris Pronger will participate in a Night Out ... at Home, a virtual wine-tasting event that will include an interactive hockey discussion among fans and several former Flyers on Wednesday. The event is being put together by the Flyers Alumni Association and Snider Hockey. Proceeds will support the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.
Pronger, Bill Clement, Brad Marsh, Danny Briere, and Scott Hartnell are among the ex-Flyers who will join the conversation. Lou Nolan, the Flyers’ longtime public-address announcer, and broadcaster Steve Coates are also participating.
Wine will be shipped to viewers’ homes, and there are several different priced packages available to join the event.
For more information, go to www.wtso.com/nightoutathome.