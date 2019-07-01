The free-agent frenzy was in full swing when the NHL opened its doors for signings Monday afternoon, but the cap-strapped Flyers were relatively quiet, though they did restock their top minor-league affiliate.
The Flyers signed eight free agents who figure to help the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms: defensemen Nate Prosser, Andy Welinski, Tyler Wotherspoon, and Chris Bigras; center Kyle Criscuolo, a South Jersey native; left winger Andy Andreoof; right winger Kurtis Gabriel, and goalie Jean-Francois Berube.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is extremely familiar with Prosser, Gabriel and Welinski from his nine years as the Minnesota Wild’s GM. Prosser spent parts of 11 seasons with the Wild, while Gabriel was drafted by Fletcher (third round) in 2013, and the righthanded Welinski played four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Flyers’ cap situation is in flux because they still need to sign restricted free agents Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Scott Laughton.
If those three players signed for, say, a combined $13 million annual cap hit, the Flyers would have only about $2.7 million of cap space remaining.
Of the unrestricted free agents who signed Monday, only a few players who could fill the Flyers’ needs would have fit in their projected cap, including right winger Corey Perry, who signed a one-year contract with Dallas for $1.5 million, with a chance to make an addition $1.75 million in incentives; and right winger Alex Chiasson, who re-signed with Edmonton for two years with an annual $2.15 million cap hit. Chiasson, 28, had 22 goals last season.
Prosser, 33, is a right-handed defenseman, spent most of last season in the AHL. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Prosser got a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000).
Fletcher also signed forwards Andreoff, Criscuolo, and Kurtis Gabriel to beef up the Phantoms. Andreoff had 26 goals with Syracuse (AHL) last season, and Criscuolo, a 5-8, 170-pound native of Southampton, N.J., who once played at St. Joseph’s Prep, had 20 points in 43 games during an injury-plagued season with Rochester in 2018-19. Gabriel had two goals in 22 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2018-19.
Bigras, 24, drafted in the second round (32nd overall) by Colorado in 2013, appeared in 54 AHL games last season for Hartford. He has played in 46 NHL games with the Avs.
Berube, who turns 28 on July 13, had a 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season. He has played a total of 34 NHL games with Chicago and the Islanders, compiling a 3.39 GAA and .898 save percentage.
None of those moves shook up the NHL, like the New York Rangers signing Artemi Panarin, or the Nashville Predators signing Matt Duchene, or the Florida Panthers signing Sergei Bobrovsky.
Limited by a lack of cap space, the Flyers, who made three major moves last month — including the signing of Kevin Hayes, who would have been one of the top centers on the market if he became an unrestricted free agent Monday — weren’t able to sign a right winger who would fill their opening on the third line. (Gabriel, a 6-4, 200-pounder, doesn’t seem to fit the bill.)
That’s good news for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, who will be among the players to battle for that spot in training camp. Scott Laughton will also be in the running, and the Flyers still might sign a (cheap) free agent in the next couple months. They also might invite a veteran on a tryout contract.
Frost, a natural center, and Farabee, a natural left winger, both say they could play right wing. Both say their goal is to make the team out of training camp.
Fletcher is keeping an open mind.
“We’ll see what comes out of training camp,” he said during development camp last week. He added that “ideally” he would like his young prospects to get some seasoning in the AHL with the Phantoms.
Fletcher said that there was a “lot of high-end talent” at development camp — Frost, Farabee, and big left winger Isaac Ratcliffe were at the top of the list — and that it was “the most talent I’ve seen in a development camp” in his long front-office career.
“At some point,” he said, “there’s certainly players in this camp that could impact our roster in a positive way.”
Among Monday’s signings: Former Flyer Wayne Simmonds, a hard-nosed right winger who struggled after being traded to Nashville last season, received a $5 million deal from New Jersey. He will oppose the Flyers when they play their home opener Oct. 9.
Here are some of Monday’s free-agent signings:
· Left winger Artemi Panarin: seven years with an annual $11.6 million hit with the New York Rangers.
· Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky: seven years with an annual $10 million cap hit with Florida.
· Center Matt Duchene: seven years with an annual $8 million cap hit with Nashville.
· Center Joe Pavelski: three years with an annual $7 million cap hit with Dallas.
· Defenseman Tyler Myers: five years with an annual $6 million cap hit with Vancouver.
· Right winger Mats Zuccarello: five years with an annual $6 million cap hit with Minnesota.
· Right winger Gustav Nyquist: four years with an annual $5.5 million cap hit with Columbus.
· Right winger Joonas Donskoi: four years with an annual $3.9 million cap hit withColorado.
· Two-way winger Brandon Tanev: six years with an annual $3.5 million cap hit with Pittsburgh.
· Right winger Brett Connolly: four years with an annual $3.5 million cap hit with Florida.
Former Flyers and Kings coach John Stevens was hired as an assistant in Dallas, which is directed by former Flyer Jim Montgomery. … Former Flyer Luke Schenn signed with Tampa Bay, his seventh team in the last nine years. ... Ryan Hartman, another ex-Flyer, got a two-year deal with Minnesota with an annual $1.9 million cap hit.