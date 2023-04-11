Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux hits the 1,000-point milestone

During his 15 seasons donning orange and black, Claude Giroux was no stranger to setting records or reaching milestones.

On Monday night, the former Flyer reached his latest milestone, tallying his 1,000th career point, this time while a member of the Ottawa Senators. Giroux entered the night needing two points to reach the magic number and needed less than a period against the Carolina Hurricanes to accomplish it. After opening the scoring with a goal of his own, Giroux reached the mark with an assist late in the first period to Tim Stützle.

The former Flyers captain, who ranks second in franchise history in games played (1,000), points (900), and assists (609), joined the Senators, his hometown team, this offseason as a free agent. The 35-year-old continues to defy Father Time, as his 33 goals this season are just one shy of his career-high of 34 set back in 2017-18.

Giroux played parts of 15 seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted No. 22 overall by the Flyers in the 2006 draft. He made seven All-Star Games while with the Flyers and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy, as the team’s MVP, a record five times. The long-serving captain hit the 70-point mark with the Flyers on six different occasions, including posting a career-best 102 points in 2017-18. Giroux finished in the top four in Hart Trophy voting three times, finishing third in 2013-14. He ranks behind only Bob Clarke in games played, points, and assists with the Flyers.

The Flyers traded Giroux, who had just played his 1,000th game for the organization and was set to become an unrestricted free agent, last March to the Florida Panthers for Owen Tippett and a pair of future draft picks.

Giroux is the 96th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski later joined Giroux when he notched his 1,000th career park on Monday night.

