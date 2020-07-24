“I think we’re on pace to get in the rhythm of a real hockey game and a playoff hockey game,” Giroux said. “You need a lot of work. Usually you have 82 games to do that. Right now we’re just trying to speed up the process, get the feel of the puck and get the feel of our system. Hopefully by next week, when we play our first pre-tournament game, we’ll have the feel of the puck. It’s going to be challenging, for sure.”