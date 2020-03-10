Reacting to coronavirus concerns, the Philadelphia Health Department recommended people avoid gatherings of more than 5,000 people, but fans filled most of the seats Tuesday for the Flyers’ matchup against Boston at the Wells Fargo Center.
The health and safety of spectators “is our top priority,” said a statement released by the Wells Fargo Center. “We’ve strengthened our already rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena before, during and after each event.”
The statement said if a ticket holder felt ill or had underlying health conditions, he/she should “consider not attending.”
In an interview, a Wells Fargo spokesman said refunds or ticket exchanges for Tuesday’s games would be done on a case-by-case basis. As for future games and refunds/exchanges, he said the situation was still evolving.
Questions should be directed to the Wells Fargo Center and Flyers ticket department at 215-218-7825.
People who bought tickets in the secondary market, such as StubHub, must contact that seller for their refund/exchange policies.