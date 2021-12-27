The Flyers’ COVID-19 protocol list grew to seven players Monday as goalie Carter Hart and forwards Scott Laughton and Derick Brassard were added to it.

Laughton and Brassard have played wing and center this season.

The team’s COVID list already included centers Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes, center/winger Morgan Frost, and defenseman Ryan Ellis, who had been rehabbing to return from an unspecified injury.

The four players who were the Flyers’ regular centers at the start of the season — Couturier, Brassard, Laughton, and Nate Thompson (injured) — are sidelined as the team prepares to play in Seattle Wednesday. That game will start a four-game trip that also has stops in San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

» READ MORE: Grading the Flyers at their break; like the team, many mediocre marks

Hart, who has a 2.74 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, has arguably been the Flyers’ best player. Martin Jones (3.33, .907) figures to start against the Kraken (10-17-3).

The Flyers (12-12-5) also announced that forward Max Willman had come off the COVID list, and that the team had recalled goalie Felix Sandstrom and forwards Gerry Mayhew and Jackson Cates for their taxi squad.