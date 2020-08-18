Dale Hawerchuk, 57, who spent parts of two seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Flyers, died after a long battle with cancer, his family announced Tuesday on social media.
In 16 seasons, he had 519 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 games. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 draft and spent nine wildly successful seasons with Buffalo, scoring 40 or more goals seven times.
Mr. Hawerchuk concluded his superb career with the Flyers, and he had a total of 54 points over 67 games in 1995-96 and 1996-97. The Flyers reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 1997, and Mr. Hawerchuk had seven points in 17 playoff games that year.
“Although Dale’s tenure with the Flyers was brief, he was, was without a doubt, impactful,” the Flyers said in a statement, adding that he displayed “all the qualities of a Flyer” and that his veteran leadership helped the team get to Finals.
“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction, and is one of the most decorated players in our game’s history,” Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner, said in a statement.
Mr. Hawerchuk played most of his career with Winnipeg and Bufflao; he also spent time with St. Louis and the Flyers.