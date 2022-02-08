In news that was expected for about a week now, the Flyers officially announced Tuesday that they have made former player Danny Brière the special assistant to the general manager.

Brière, 44, joins the Flyers hockey operations staff after parts of five years with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, who are also owned by Comcast Spectacor. He most recently served as the President and Governor of the Mariners, while also working part-time in player development for the Flyers the past two seasons.

“I’m very happy to add Danny to our hockey operations team in a full-time role,” said GM Chuck Fletcher. “His insight and experience from 25 years in professional hockey, as well as first-hand knowledge of the Philadelphia Flyers, is a valuable asset for our organization and I look forward to working closely with him on a day-to-day basis.”

Brière, who logged 973 NHL games over a 17-year career, played six season with the Flyers, tallying 124 goals and 283 points in 364 games (0.77 points per game). The center twice crossed the 30-goal plateau while with the Flyers, earning an All-Star nod in 2011.

The Quebec native is best remembered for his postseason success with the Flyers, as he amassed 72 points in 68 playoffs games for the Orange and Black (1.06 ppg) from 2007-12. In 2010, he keyed the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final, leading the entire playoffs, and setting a franchise postseason record with 30 points.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity to join the Flyers hockey operations department,” said Brière. “Philadelphia is a place that I’ve called home for a long time and have had some of the most memorable moments in my career. I want to thank Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott for their confidence and support over the last several years, and I look forward to helping them continue to build a successful team on and off the ice.”

Brière also spent two seasons in the Flyers front office business operations after retiring from the NHL as a player in 2015.

“On and off the ice, Danny has been an incredible representative of the Philadelphia Flyers for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled to have him join our hockey operations department full time in this new role,” said Flyers Governor Dave Scott.

Brière, who many have tipped to be a future NHL GM, was recently considered for the Montreal Canadiens’ general manager vacancy.