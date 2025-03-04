Q&A: Flyers GM Danny Brière talks trade deadline, Scott Laughton’s future, and the team’s upcoming RFAs

The Flyers GM also revealed that the team hasn’t gotten too far with any of the team’s key restricted free agents — Cam York , Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, etc. — and that those talks will ramp up after Friday’s deadline.

Brière again hesitated to label any Flyers “untouchable,” before adding the caveats that some players would be largely unattainable due to asking price and others due to no-trade clauses.

While Brière says the Flyers aren’t shopping Laughton, he says he has received plenty of interest in the versatile forward.

Will Brière and the Flyers’ brass stick or twist? The Inquirer caught up with the Flyers GM late last week in Pittsburgh for a wide-ranging interview. Part 1 will focus on the upcoming trade deadline while Part 2 will get into some bigger-picture topics like the team’s future, the idea of “big-game hunting,” and updates on prospects like Aleksei Kolosov.

As the clock ticks closer and closer to 3 p.m. on Friday, Flyers general manager Danny Brière is racking up the Comcast phone bill ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. The Flyers, who have consistently said they are prioritizing the future, sit in a rather interesting position among the league’s 32 teams, as they remain in playoff contention — four points out of the second wild-card spot — but also have veteran players like Scott Laughton who are in-demand around the league.

A: That has not changed from Day 1 since this new management came in. We’ve been very open, our door’s open. We have to listen. It’s our duty to listen. We would not be doing this organization a service if we closed doors. As I said earlier, everything has a price but obviously there’s players that probably have more value and they’re much more unattainable than others. But there’s not enough value elsewhere sometimes that makes sense to trade. And then there are a few guys that have a no-trade clauses, so those are usually off the market as well.

Q: Are you open to trading anyone on the roster at this point — outside of one or two untouchables — to move this team forward and to get better?

A: It’s very quiet at this time. There’s not much going on there. There’s just been a lot going on with the 4 Nations tournament and now the trade deadline. And you try to be careful, too, in season, to not mess too much with the guys. So it’s been quiet. We’ll probably start opening discussions some time after the trade deadline has passed.

A: Yeah, absolutely. Both of these guys, it worries you to remove them from this roster for what they bring. They’re a big part of our identity, the way they play, the way they carry themselves. So yeah, it’s fair to say they’re in a similar position.

It’s still a little too early to tell. Nobody’s under pressure at this time; I expect that to start happening probably Tuesday or Wednesday, when things will start heating up on that front, as far as the pressures around the league. And a lot will depend, too, on which players other teams are willing to put on the market and who decides to be sellers and buyers. So I’m not quite sure yet where the market is going.

A: Well, I can’t give you much one week to the trade deadline. What I can tell you is, we’re not actively shopping him. But there’s teams that would love to have a Scott Laughton on their roster come playoff time. But on our end, we also feel he’s an important part of our team. So we’re trying to figure out — you know everything has a price in life — what’s the price that we feel we can’t turn down.

Q: Once again there’s been a lot of talk about Scott Laughton. Where do things stand with him? Are you getting phone calls?

A: Not just my vision. I don’t work alone. I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t pretend to. I have a lot of good people around me that I trust, that I rely on, and it’s done as a team. But definitely, I think it’s slowly the vision that we see for the future, that it is starting to take shape more and more. The patience is the toughest part — even for me — the patience to do it the right way, and we all try to keep each other in check.

Q: You already traded Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. Are you starting to see the roster take the shape of your vision?

So I think the biggest difference is the experience that I’ve acquired in the past year, building relationships, and understanding the other GMs a little better and the way they do business because everybody’s different.

A: I’ve been around the trade deadline my whole life, not in this position, but as a fan, then as a player — my name had been in the mix — and then again as a fan and then in the front office in different roles. Now, in this role, I think one of the biggest differences is you’re really controlling everything that’s going on.

Q: This is now your second trade deadline as GM. What did you learn from the first one that could help you this year?

