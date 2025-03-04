Skip to content
Q&A: Flyers GM Danny Brière talks trade deadline, Scott Laughton’s future, and the team’s upcoming RFAs

Brière, who is in his second deadline as the team's shot caller, has tough decisions to make regarding Laughton, Rasmus Ristolainen, and others.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière has some tough decisions to make ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
To trade or not to trade, that is the question.

As the clock ticks closer and closer to 3 p.m. on Friday, Flyers general manager Danny Brière is racking up the Comcast phone bill ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. The Flyers, who have consistently said they are prioritizing the future, sit in a rather interesting position among the league’s 32 teams, as they remain in playoff contention — four points out of the second wild-card spot — but also have veteran players like Scott Laughton who are in-demand around the league.

Will Brière and the Flyers’ brass stick or twist? The Inquirer caught up with the Flyers GM late last week in Pittsburgh for a wide-ranging interview. Part 1 will focus on the upcoming trade deadline while Part 2 will get into some bigger-picture topics like the team’s future, the idea of “big-game hunting,” and updates on prospects like Aleksei Kolosov.

  1. While Brière says the Flyers aren’t shopping Laughton, he says he has received plenty of interest in the versatile forward.

  2. Brière again hesitated to label any Flyers “untouchable,” before adding the caveats that some players would be largely unattainable due to asking price and others due to no-trade clauses.

  3. The Flyers GM also revealed that the team hasn’t gotten too far with any of the team’s key restricted free agents — Cam York, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, etc. — and that those talks will ramp up after Friday’s deadline.

