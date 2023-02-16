Former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol leading the Seattle Kraken to success in his second year at the helm

SEATTLE — Sometimes it hurts to see your ex thriving.

In his second season at the helm of the expansion Seattle Kraken, former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol has helped the team attain an unprecedented level of success. Through 54 games this season, the Kraken have a 30-18-6 record (.611 points percentage) and stand third in the Pacific Division. Hakstol earned his first victory over the Flyers, 4-3, on Sunday in Philadelphia and the teams are set for a rematch on Thursday in Seattle.

But the journey to this point for Hakstol hasn’t always been smooth sailing. After spending roughly 3½ seasons with the Flyers from 2015-18, going 134-101-42 in 277 games and reaching the playoffs twice, he was fired on Dec. 17, 2018, when the team went 12-15-4 to start the 2018-19 season. General manager Chuck Fletcher explained that “there was a disconnect to what he was preaching and how the players were playing” as Hakstol’s time with the Flyers had run its course.

Then, after serving as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019-21, Hakstol was introduced as the Kraken’s first coach on June 24, 2021.

“I think people were just excited,” said Alison Lukan, a digital contributor and television analyst for the Kraken. “I don’t think that there was a judgment, a pre-judgment, you could say. He came in, and he had his family here. And it was very positive.”

In their inaugural season, the Kraken failed to attain the similar level of success to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first season in 2017-18 (51-24-7, first in the Pacific Division). The team lacked high-end, offensive weapons, leading Hakstol to emphasize a defense-first mentality. In turn, the team would force the puck to stay in its offensive zone through a strong forecheck — sound familiar? However, the Kraken lacked adequate goaltending (starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer finished with a .889 save percentage and a 3.16 goals against average in 55 games) and the team struggled to jell in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing 27-49-6 (eighth in the Pacific).

But after the March 21 trade deadline, the team showed signs of progress, going 8-10-0 in its last 18 games. It took 25 games for the team to win its previous eight.

“I think that this team started to be able to see the fruit of forcing their identity,” Lukan said. “Even with all the trials and tribulations and where they finished last season, the fact that this group never really strayed from their identity is a testament to the coaching staff continuing to stay on-message and the team following that message and not just falling apart completely.”

The Kraken have witnessed a rapid turnaround this season because of a host of factors. The team is healthier, with center Jaden Schwartz and winger Brandon Tanev back in action after being limited to 37 games and 30 games, respectively, last season with injuries. Seattle has had 2021 second-overall pick Matty Beniers for a full season, as opposed to last season when he split time between the Kraken (10 games) and the University of Michigan (37 games). Additionally, general manager Ron Francis kept 2021-22 leading scorer Jared McCann in the fold, signing him to a five-year, $25 million contract extension.

Seattle also added a number of key pieces — specifically players capable of contributing offensively — in the offseason, including former Columbus Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, former Colorado Avalanche winger Andre Burakovsky, and former Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz. But most importantly, with more offensive-minded players at their disposal, Hakstol and the Kraken coaching staff have adjusted their system according to their talent.

While the Kraken leaned on their forechecking last season to create offense, this time around, they’ve displayed an ability to generate scoring chances off the rush. Still, they’re employing a tenacious forecheck in the neutral zone, forcing turnovers to get back on the attack.

“This group of coaches has figured out how to put players in the roles they should be in to succeed,” Lukan said. “A real calling card of this team this season is that there’s not just one guy or one line. So on any given game, it could be this player who’s producing or it could be this line. And I think that reduces the pressure of having to be ‘the guy’ all the time. I think that helps create more.”

Ultimately, it’s on the players to execute Hakstol’s vision, and they’ve taken a major step both as individuals and as a group in his second season. Alternate captain Jordan Eberle, 32, leads the team with 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) through 53 games. He’s playing at a .75 points per game pace, which would be his best since his 2014-15 season with the Edmonton Oilers (.78) when he was 24 years old. His current .55 assists per game would be a career high.

The addition of Burakovsky this season has proved to be a boon for the Kraken’s top six as well, although he was recently placed on injured reserve (lower body). He is tied for second on the team with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 49 games.

Plus, a variety of key and role players are having career seasons. Top-pairing defenseman Vince Dunn, who was named the NHL’s third star of the month for January, has already posted a career-high 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) through 53 games. January marked a particularly strong month, when he notched five goals and 12 assists in 15 games, going on a career- and franchise-high eight-game point streak from Jan. 5-19.

Twenty-six-year-old defenseman Will Borgen has already set career highs this season in points (14) and assists (12). Bottom-six forward Ryan Donato is on pace for 19.5 goals and 34.5 points, which would be career bests.

Overall, the Kraken have improved from the 29th-ranked offense (2.63 goals per game) and 24th-ranked defense (3.48 goals against per game) in 2021-22 to the sixth-ranked offense (3.49) and the 17th-ranked defense (3.15) this season. The players have jelled both on and off the ice, helping create newfound success.

“This is one of the most connected rooms that I’ve ever been in,” Lukan said. “You can feel the camaraderie in the room. I think that stems from the coaching staff, of course.”

With no more “disconnect” as he once experienced in Philadelphia toward the end of his tenure, Hakstol has led the Kraken out of the deep sea of despair that characterized last season, on track for their first playoff appearance in franchise history.