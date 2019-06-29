Former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is back in the NHL.
Hakstol, who turns 51 next month, was named a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant on Saturday.
In a statement, the Alberta native said he was “excited for the opportunity. I look forward to building relationships with the players and getting to work with the entire group."
Hakstol will assist Mike Babcock.
With his team off to a 12-15-4 start, Hakstol was fired by the Flyers last Dec. 18 and replaced by interim coach Scott Gordon. After being hired from the University of North Dakota, he directed the Flyers to a 134-101-42 record from 2015 to 2018.
North Dakota made seven Frozen Four appearances in his 11 seasons as its head coach.
A righthanded defenseman, Hakstol played three seasons with North Dakota and five seasons in the IHL.