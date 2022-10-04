There’s something about Flyers coach John Tortorella’s coaching style that makes 21-year-old defenseman Cam York feel young again.

When York first started taking hockey seriously growing up in the Anaheim, Calif. area, his coach at the time had a demeanor reminiscent of Tortorella’s — not a screamer, but if York messed up in practice, his former coach “would let you know about it.”

Sure, York can draw a little bit from that experience, but nothing compares to the expectations that come at the NHL level. With each passing practice and exhibition game, York is learning and adjusting to how the new coaching staff wants him to play. And Tortorella has made it clear that he expects a lot more from the Flyers’ 2019 first-round pick than what he’s shown so far.

“You can be OK, or you can be really good,” Tortorella said. “That’s when you make a difference. Being really good is making a difference. Those are the things we have to go through the process with him and we didn’t expect this to happen overnight.”

Tortorella has delivered his criticisms to York — and to the rest of his teammates, too. York said that “it seems like he’s always in our grill” in practice, asking more from his players and sharing tips on how they can improve.

Although York acknowledged that critiques can be difficult to receive, he understands that the growing pains are part of developing a relationship with Tortorella.

“You can’t have soft skin,” York said. “You got to accept what he’s saying. And in the moment you might be frustrated and annoyed, but it’s for the better.”

With preseason nearly finished, York has had plenty of opportunities to put Tortorella’s tips into action. On Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, he will play in his fifth and final exhibition game out of six possible. Tortorella gave him a heavy load on Sunday against the Islanders, as York racked up 24 minutes and 12 seconds of ice time.

York acknowledged the team is “sick of preseason” and is ready for the games to count. But Yorks still has time to put Tortorella’s words of wisdom into action.

“Just play with a little bit more confidence,” York said. “And I’m an offensive guy, just to join the rush a little bit more, try and be up in the play. I’m struggling to score goals. And I think if we can generate a little bit more offense, I think that’ll be a good thing.”

Kids take another crack at the lineup

Days off are not overly abundant during a grueling Flyers training camp with an early emphasis on conditioning, so when Tortorella grants one, winger Wade Allison focuses on warding off the soreness that has inhabited his body for the past month.

“Come in, stretch, get treatment, roll out, and then lay in bed,” Allison said. “It’s a very basic plan.”

Allison needed every bit of rest and recovery on Monday as he looks to play his fourth preseason game in 11 days on Tuesday night. Other roster hopefuls, including Jackson and Noah Cates, Tanner Laczynski, Morgan Frost, and Owen Tippett will play their fifth game in 11 days.

According to Tortorella, a number of veteran players are still “banged up,” including Carter Hart (lower body), Cam Atkinson (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen, Ivan Provorov, and Travis Konecny, giving way to chances for the bubble players. Tortorella said the young players have handled the extra ice time well.

“They just play,” Tortorella said. “We haven’t overloaded them in meetings. We’re just beginning to touch upon ... as far as the X’s and O’s. We’ve tried to keep them fresh. We had a day off yesterday, short skate today, no conditioning today.”

Hart participated in practice on Tuesday with the non-game group, while Atkinson, Ristolainen, and goalie Felix Sandström (lower body) skated afterward with the rehab group. Although Tortorella said that Hart “practiced well,” he would not speculate on his availability for the season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13.

Breakaways

The Flyers will wrap up the preseason game schedule on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 (NBCSP+).