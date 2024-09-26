Flyers’ Emil Andrae trying to elbow his way into a spot on the blue line

Even before training camp got underway last week, the Flyers’ blue line looked all but set.

For Emil Andrae, who made the main roster out of camp last year, earning a four-game stint in the NHL, the focus is on a longer stay. So how does he stand out among a sea of defensemen?

“Just doing my thing every day, trying to improve,” he told The Inquirer. “[I’m] just trying to battle and go to work every practice, every game, just do what I have to do. And of course, it’s how it is, but I’m just going to try and do my best and see what happens.”

Listed at 5-foot-9, the undersized defenseman is known for his speed, quickness, and vision in creating offense. Flyers assistant general manager Alyn McCauley told The Inquirer in May that the organization loves Andrae’s competitiveness, energy, and his wanting to make a difference. But Andrae also has an edge to his game.

“He’s got grit,” Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière told The Inquirer with a grin in May. “For a little guy, he’s not the biggest guy, but he loves to throw those big hits. It’s something that he’s learning, that some guys you can’t really throw your body at because they’re bigger — way bigger than you — and guess what, at the next level are way, way bigger and stronger than you, but it’s part of the growth and the adjustment that he needs to make. But yeah, he’s a defenseman whose compete level is through the roof.”

Andrae played in Sunday’s preseason lid-lifter against the Washington Capitals. In almost 19 minutes of ice time, he played at all strengths, including playing the point on the second power-play unit, and had a plus-minus of plus-2, with two hits. According to Natural Stat Trick, when Andrae was on the ice, the Flyers had 13 shot attempts for and 10 against. He had an assist on Morgan Frost’s even-strength goal, on which Matvei Michkov got the primary assist.

The 22-year-old Swede also suited up with and watched Jamie Drysdale, a fellow undersized defenseman who plays a similar style, in the 6-2 win. They haven’t had a chance to chat, but Andrae said, “Obviously, I just love to watch him. He’s a great player, and trying to feed off what he’s doing, and what I can improve and take with me in my game.”

In the first preseason game, Andrae played with his Phantoms teammate Helge Grans. In his second game Thursday against the Islanders, he’ll be skating with veteran defenseman Erik Johnson. Andrae credited Johnson with giving him some tips and tricks — like when they were practicing the penalty kill at Thursday’s morning skate — but he is trying to just listen and learn as much as he can from the former Stanley Cup champion.

“It’s a good learning process,” he said about being at training camp. “No matter what happens after the camp or during the camp, just kind of trying to learn as much I can and keep developing and hopefully get me where I want to be at the end.”

But does he feel pressure to step up?

“I wouldn’t say pressure, but I feel I have a great opportunity to show what I’m capable of, and what I have improved from last year, and what I’ve learned,” he said. “... I think I have another step to take, and I need to take another step this year, and obviously I want to do it as fast as I can and prove to the coaches that I’ve learned from last year, and I’m a better player.

“So, obviously, I want to do better, and hopefully I can play a good game today and show what I’ve learned.”

Jett taking off

Jett Luchanko’s stock is surely rising.

The 18-year-old, who was selected 13th overall in June’s draft, will center Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster on Thursday against the Islanders (7 p.m., NBCSN). It will be his second preseason game and first at the Wells Fargo Center.

It probably will be a surreal moment for the youngster, who said Wednesday he was most excited to meet Konecny at training camp. He and Luchanko each hail from the London, Ontario, area.

“Just been, like, messing around with him a little bit. Just trying to get him to crack a smile or something,” Konecny said with a chuckle. “Yeah, I’ve just been teasing him. But seems like a great kid.”

As for Konecny, it will be his first preseason game. The right winger is coming off an impressive season when he played in his second All-Star Game, set career highs in goals (33) and points (68), and led the NHL in shorthanded goals (six).

“I’m still going in tonight looking to see what I’ve got. Obviously, there’s going to be some rust there, but I’m still treating it like, you don’t know, with the staff, what their plan is, how many games you’re going to get,” he said. “So you take every opportunity to make sure you’re preparing yourself.”

Johansen grievance

The NHL Players Association announced on X that it has “filed a grievance on behalf of Ryan Johansen regarding the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to terminate his contract.”

At the end of August, the Flyers placed Johansen “on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract due to a material breach.” Acquired by the Flyers in March, in addition to a first-round pick, from the Colorado Avalanche in the Sean Walker trade, Johansen never suited up for the Flyers or their American Hockey League affiliate in Lehigh Valley, citing an injury.

The “material breach” allowed the Flyers to terminate his contract. In the standard player contract portion of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, a club may terminate a contract if a player fails, refuses, or neglects to obey the club’s rules governing training, conduct, or renders his services. These all constitute a material breach.

Johansen’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, and his agency, KO Sports, released a statement at the time noting that the forward “has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled.” The agency has been “in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights.”

Breakaways

Cam York, Travis Sanheim, and Garnet Hathway will also make their preseason debuts. Like Luchanko, Michkov will make his debut at the Wells Fargo Center. He is expected to play on a line with Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost.