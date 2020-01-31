PITTSBURGH — Longtime head equipment manager Derek Settlemyre, who has worked for the Flyers in some capacity for a quarter-century, and the team have parted ways.
General manager Chuck Fletcher made the announcement after the Flyers’ morning skate at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, saying the decision was “mutually agreed upon.”
Fletcher would not elaborate. Settlemyre has not returned a phone message.
Settlemyre, nicknamed “Nasty,” was in his 14th season with the Flyers as their head equipment manager and in his 25th year in the organization. Earlier this season, he was saluted with a scoreboard tribute for working in his 2,000th professional game.
“He loved it, and he loved the boys,” said one-time Flyers trainer Dave “Sudsy” Settlemyre, Derek’s dad, in a phone conversation from his home in North Carolina. “He absolutely loved that job as much as I did."
“He can’t talk to you, and that’s just the way the world works,” he added about his son and the organization’s parting ways. He said he could not elaborate.
The younger Settlemyre, a Voorhees resident, came to the Flyers after 10 years as head equipment manager for the Phantoms, the organization’s AHL affiliate. Setttlemyre had been with the Flyers for two years as an assistant equipment manager and one year in that role with Florida (when Fletcher was there) before joining the Phantoms when they were founded in 1996.
A North Carolina native, Settlemyre also has worked for Team USA in the Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey, and the World Championships.
Besides being the Flyers’ trainer, his dad was their backup goalie for a game on March 24, 1990 after Ken Wregget pulled his hamstring during pregame warm-ups. Pete Peeters played the entire game against New Jersey, so Dave Settlemyre wasn’t needed. He later became the Florida Panthers’ trainer.
When the Flyers play in Pittsburgh on Friday night, it will be the same goalie matchup as when the teams met Jan. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center: Brian Elliott will face Penguins All-Star Tristan Jarry.
Elliott won that meeting, 3-0. That was the last game for the teams, as they both have had nine days between contests because of the All-Star break/bye week.
The Flyers’ defense excelled in the last game, allowing just 19 shots — and none in the final 10 minutes, 49 seconds.
Elliott is 12-5-3 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .904 save percentage, and Jarry is 16-8-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .929 save percentage.
In the teams’ only other meeting this season, the Penguins trounced the visiting Flyers, 7-1, as Elliott allowed four first-period goals.
The Flyers are 17-4-4 at the Wells Fargo Center, tied with Pittsburgh for the NHL’s second-best home points percentage (.760). On the road, the Flyers are 10-13-2 and have the league’s 23rd-best points percentage (.440). They have the league’s best goal differential (plus-38) at home, but they have a minus-30 goal differential in away games.
After the holiday break, the Flyers went 1-4-1 after their last long layoff, starting with a 6-1 loss in San Jose.
“San Jose had played a game the night before and had obviously gotten back into a rhythm,” center Sean Couturier said. “Tonight, it’s two teams coming off a break. I think it’s going to be important to keep it simple and make sure you don’t turn the puck over and don’t overthink things.”
Couturier helped contain Sidney Crosby in the Flyers’ 3-0 win earlier this month. In 69 career games against the Flyers, Crosby has 42 goals and 60 assists for 102 points.
As for “restarting" the season, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault was ready.
”To me, this is a lot like training camp,” he said. “You’re excited. It’s a new opportunity.”
He said the Flyers were in a “great spot. We’re sort of in charge of our own destiny. Everybody is reenergized and focused, and we’re playing against one of the best teams in the league. It’s a great way to start" the stretch run.
Shayne Gostisbehere, coming off arthroscopic knee surgery, took part in the morning skate but will not play Friday. Asked if he could play Saturday against visiting Colorado, Gostisbehere sounded cautious: “If they need me, I could definitely play, but I think we’re in a good spot right now and it’s not necessary to push it, I guess. I think everyone just wants me to come back good and healthy." ... The Penguins recalled 6-foot-5, 210-pound center Anthony Angello, a fifth-round draft choice in 2014, from the AHL, and he is expected to make his NHL debut Friday. He had 16 goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... On Friday, the Flyers start a stretch in which they play nine games in 16 days, including six road contests.