Shayne Gostisbehere, coming off arthroscopic knee surgery, took part in the morning skate but will not play Friday. Asked if he could play Saturday against visiting Colorado, Gostisbehere sounded cautious: “If they need me, I could definitely play, but I think we’re in a good spot right now and it’s not necessary to push it, I guess. I think everyone just wants me to come back good and healthy." ... The Penguins recalled 6-foot-5, 210-pound center Anthony Angello, a fifth-round draft choice in 2014, from the AHL, and he is expected to make his NHL debut Friday. He had 16 goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... On Friday, the Flyers start a stretch in which they play nine games in 16 days, including six road contests.