Flyers fall to Detroit, 3-0, for fourth straight loss

DETROIT — The All-Star break can’t come soon enough for the Flyers.

With a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Flyers have now lost four straight, and they’ve been outscored 21-10 during the stretch.

It is just the second time the Flyers have been shut out this season, with the other time coming way back on Nov. 4. That night, they lost 5-0 to the red-hot Los Angeles Kings.

The Flyers had their chances — they put 29 shots on Alex Lyon — and per Natural Stat Trick had more shot attempts than the Red Wings in the first two periods: 55.56% in the opening frame, and 68.42% in the second period at all strengths. But they couldn’t finish.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 97 seconds into the second period after the Flyers couldn’t clear the puck. Standing unchecked near the left post, he knocked in the rebound of a Lucas Raymond shot from the right face-off circle.

Moritz Seider extended it to 2-0 when his shot from high atop the left circle went in off the stick of Morgan Frost and past the blocker of Sam Ersson. Andrew Copp made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal as he stepped into a pass from behind the net by Michael Rasmussen. It is only the third shortie the Flyers have allowed all season.

Breakaways

Ersson made 14 saves. ... Rasmus Ristolainen and Marc Staal were healthy scratches. It was the first time Ristolainen has been scratched this season since returning on Nov. 25 from a lower-body injury. Staal sat for his sixth straight game.

Up next

The Flyers close things out before their bye week and All-Star break with a matinee matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (12:30 p.m., NBCSP). Before puck drop, the Flyers will be inducting Mark Recchi into the Flyers Hall of Fame.