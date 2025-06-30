Flyers announce development camp roster and schedule, headlined by Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt

New Jersey native and former Philadelphia Soul owner Jon Bon Jovi and his band have a song titled Never Say Goodbye. Man, does that feel like hockey right now?

Because while the NHL draft just ended and free agency kicks off Tuesday at noon, players wearing orange and black will be skating this week. Beginning on Wednesday and wrapping up with a scrimmage on Sunday, the next generation of Flyers will hit the ice in Voorhees for development camp.

Here’s what you need to know for Flyers development camp.

What is the schedule for Flyers development camp?

All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. There will not be any on-ice activities on the 4th of July.

Date Group Defense/Forwards Full team Date July 2 Group Team Jones Defense/Forwards 8:30-9:15 a.m. Full team 9:30-10:30 a.m. Date Group Team Brière Defense/Forwards 10:45-11:30 a.m. Full team 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Date July 3 Group Team Brière Defense/Forwards 8:30-9:15 a.m. Full team 9:30-10:30 a.m. Date Group Team Jones Defense/Forwards 10:45-11:30 a.m. Full team 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Date July 5 Group Team Brière Defense/Forwards 8:30-9:15 a.m. Full team 1:30 p.m. Date Group Team Jones Defense/Forwards 9:30-10:15 a.m. Full team 1:30 p.m. Date July 6 Group 5-on-5 scrimmage Defense/Forwards Full team 6 p.m.

Who will be attending the Flyers’ development camp?

Among the 46 players in attendance, fans will get a chance to see the entire 2025 draft class don Flyers gear for the first time at development camp. First-round picks Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt headline the list.

Carter Amico, a defenseman selected on Saturday, will be at camp but will be unable to participate due to his continued recovery from a fractured patella that required two surgeries. He expects to get back on the ice soon.

Amico will be joined on the sidelines by forwards Denver Barkey and Alexis Gendron, and defensemen Oliver Bonk and Austin Moline. Barkey and Bonk will do rehab skates but will not be participating in the games.

Spencer Gill, who did not return this past season after suffering a broken ankle in March, and Carson Bjarnson, who had a late-season knee injury, are expected to be full participants.

Out of the last four draft classes, Ilya Pautov (2024), Matvei Michkov (2023), and Yegor Zavragin (2023) are not participating. Carter Sotheran and Matteo Mann, both selected in 2023, were not signed by the June 1 deadline and are no longer part of the organization.

Jett Luchanko, Karsen Dorwart, and Devin Kaplan will attend the camp. Each made their NHL debuts this past season.

Forwards: Jack Berglund, Sawyer Boulton, Alex Bump, Alex Čiernik, Ritter Coombs, Nick DeSantis, Karsen Dorwart, Conor Frenette, Matthew Gard, Matteo Giampa, Devin Kaplan, Cole Knuble, Cash Koch, Jett Luchanko, Ryan MacPherson, Porter Martone, Owen McLaughlin, Jack Murtagh, Jack Nesbitt, Noah Powell, Nathan Quinn, Heikki Ruohonen, Justin Solovey, Santeri Sulku, Shane Vansaghi, Max Westergård

Defense: Jack Anderson, Alex Carbonneau, Eric Charpentier, Emile Chouinard, Spencer Gill, Tim Lovell, Hunter McDonald, Andre Mondoux, Ty Murchison, Cole Tuminaro, Luke Vlooswyk

Goalies: Carson Bjarnason, Ryan Cameron, Waylon Esche, Ajay White

Who are some camp invitees to keep an eye on at the Flyers’ development camp?

The Flyers have invited 15 players to attend camp this season.

Waylon Esche may look familiar to fans taking in the sessions. He is the son of former Flyers goalie Robert Esche. Waylon Esche, who is 6-foot-3, is also a goalie and played this past season for Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League.

Keeping with the theme of having a tall team, of the 46 players attending camp, only 10 players are under 6 feet tall. The tallest is camp invitee Jack Anderson, a defenseman who stands at 6-6. He just wrapped his third season at Lindenwood University and is committed to Michigan Tech in the fall.

The Flyers do have a few local kids. They invited Collegeville native Nick DeSantis, who’s a forward at Cornell University; Justin Solovey, a forward from Holmdel, N.J.; Berwyn native Ryan Cameron, a goalie who is just 17 and is committed to Boston College in 2026; and Bryn Mawr native Ajay White, who played for the Little Flyers and will be tending the net for the Fargo Force of the USHL in the fall.