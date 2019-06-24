The Flyers’ development camp, which will include six of the seven players drafted over the weekend — along with highly touted forwards Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Isaac Ratcliffe — will open Tuesday in Voorhees.
Forty-one prospects will be at the five-day camp, including five first-round picks from the last four years. The camp will be free and open to the public.
Cam York, the standout defenseman from the United States’ National Team Development Program, will be among the recent draft selections at camp. He was selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) Friday.
York was one of a staggering 17 players from the USNTDP selected in the weekend draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
York, right wingers Bobby Brink (second round) and Bryce Brodzinski (seventh); defensemen Ronnie Attard (third) and Mason Millman (fourth), and goalie Roddy Ross (sixth round) are 2019 draft picks who will be on the ice. (Russian right winger Egor Serdyuk, selected in the sixth round, is the only 2019 draftee unable to attend.)
Brink, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound right winger from Minnesota, had 35 goals in 43 USHL games last season.
Frost, Farabee, and Ratcliffe are among the players who will have a chance to make the team during training camp in September.
York is among five first-rounders selected by the Flyers in recent years who will be at camp. The others: German Rubtsov (No. 22 overall in 2016), Frost (No. 27 in 2017), Farabee (No. 14 in 2018), and Jay O’Brien, a surprising No. 19 overall selection in 2018.
Rubtsov, who will turn 21 on Thursday, is returning from shoulder surgery that caused him to miss most of the season with the AHL’s Phantoms. He had six goals and 10 points in 14 games before suffering the injury.
Three goalies with promising upsides will be in camp: Felix Sandstrom, Samuel Ersson, and Kirill Ustimenko.
Among the other notable attendees: right winger Wade Allison, defenseman Egor Zamula, center Pascal Laberge, and left wingers Noah Cates, Carsen Twarynski, and Matthew Strome.
Carson Briere, son of former Flyers star Danny Briere, received a camp invitation. The 5-9, 181-pound center had 44 goals in 59 NAHL games last season with Johnstown.
The camp’s annual Trial on the Isle community event will be held Thursday in Stone Harbor.
Here’s the camp’s schedule:
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Goalie sessions.
9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: On-ice sessions.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Goalie sessions.
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: On-ice sessions.
Wednesday
8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Goalie sessions.
9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: On-ice sessions.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Goalie sessions.
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: On-ice sessions.
Thursday
12:45 p.m.: Community caravan and clinic behind Stone Harbor Elementary School.
1-p.m. to 3 p.m.: Autograph session at Stone Harbor Elementary School.
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Volleyball tournament at 96th Street beach.
Friday
10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: On-ice sessions.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: 3-on-3 tournament.
Saturday
10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: On-ice sessions.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 5-on-5 scrimmage.
(Note: The Flyers said the schedule is subject to change, and updates will be given on their website.)