Flyers fall 3-1 against New Jersey Devils, dropping their fourth straight game

There always is a darkness before dawn, and it’s getting pretty dark now for the Flyers.

On Sunday the Orange and Black lost 3-1 to the New Jersey Devils. It is their fourth straight loss, in which they have been outscored, 17-6.

They ended the weekend, including a game against the Seattle Kraken, with just two goals to show for it. And to make matters worse, chants in favor of the Devils rained down inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Through two periods, the Flyers mustered just 13 shots on goal. The Devils had 16 shots and two goals.

Cody Glass, who the Devils acquired at the trade deadline on Friday, scored for his new club. He whipped a bouncing puck past goalie Ivan Fedotov. The Devils broke out three-on-four but Owen Tippett overcommitted to the left side and Stefan Noesen’s centering pass went off the stick of either Sean Couturier or Nick Seeler — catching them in a no man’s land — to Glass, who was the trailer.

Matvei Michkov ended up sitting the next three shifts. He appeared to glide back and released Glass at the blue line, allowing him to be open for the goal. He did play the rest of the game and was also on the ice for the Devils’ second goal.

Erik Haula made it 2-0 Devils on another bouncing puck. He knocked in the puck as Fedotov lost track of it in the mess of bodies. The Jonathan Kovacevic point shot appeared to go off Couturier and Travis Sanheim before ending up on the stick of a wide-open Kovacevic.

The Flyers did have a few Grade A chances. Michkov put on a tough shot from distance that Devils goalie Jake Allen had to make a toe save on. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers out-chanced the Devils in the first period (57.14%) but only had one high-danger chance.

In the second period, Tyson Foerster and Ryan Poehling had a good chance in the opening 66 seconds but couldn’t beat Allen.

Finally, Jamie Drysdale, skating in his 200th NHL game, did.

The defenseman passed the puck to Travis Konecny as he was curling in the neutral zone and got it back as he kept skating forward while cutting through the Devils’ defense. He got behind everyone and whipped a shot past Allen. Drysdale now has four goals on the season, tying his career-high set in 2021-22.

Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal with Fedotov pulled to make it five-on-five as Travis Sanheim served a late cross-checking penalty.

Breakaways

Defenseman Cam York returned to the lineup on Sunday. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday. Emil Andrae was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Up next

The Flyers are off on Monday. They host a re-tooled Ottawa Senators team on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP). Ottawa shipped out Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo Sabres for Dylan Cozens and Dennis Gilbert at the trade deadline. It is the second of three meetings this season, with the finale on April 13 in Ottawa.