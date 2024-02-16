Flyers focused on ‘important points’ in playoff race amid the backdrop of the Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. ― MetLife Stadium has seen it all in the 14 years since it opened.

There have been NFL games, college football games, and concerts. Now it will host an NHL game when the Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils under the lights on Saturday (8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+)

But while one of the NHL’s marquee events will be filled with fanfare, fire, and the Jonas Brothers, there are two critical points on the line. The Flyers entered Friday tied with the Carolina Hurricanes in points for second in the Metropolitan Divison and sit seven points ahead of the fourth-place Devils. New Jersey will enter the game with two games in hand, so all eyes are on the main prize.

“I think we obviously enjoyed it today with friends and family and kind of got what it’s like to be outside,” said veteran winger Cam Atkinson, who will be playing in his first NHL outdoor game. “I’m sure tomorrow is going to be a little bit rowdier with the fans and whatnot. But these are important points on the line. They’re chasing us in the standings, so I call these games ‘four-points,’ so we’ll be ready to go.”

Standing in the New York Jets’ locker room, the Flyers marveled at the spacious accommodations. Atkinson was wondering where Aaron Rodgers’ stall was; it was across the way, closer to the locker inhabited by defenseman Nick Seeler. The team took the ice to practice — reporting back that the ice was in good condition — and got in a family skate.

Only 11 players have previously participated in an NHL outdoor game: Sean Couturier, Nic Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Garnet Hathaway, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Travis Sanheim, Marc Staal, and Sean Walker. Rasmus Ristolainen skated with the Buffalo Sabres in 2018 but is out with an upper-body injury. Backup goalie Cal Petersen did not play in the game but was with the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 for their Stadium Series.

“At the end of the day, it’s another hockey game and we need to treat it as a big game for us [against a] divisional opponent,” said Seeler, who is looking forward to his first outdoor experience at the NHL level; he skated in one in college in Omaha, Neb., and in high school in Minnesota. “So we’re excited for it, but, obviously, we know what’s at stake.”

The Flyers are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday that ended their four-game winning streak but kept their points streak alive. Saturday marks the first of two games remaining against the Devils, who have been having an up-and-down season.

It’s getting to crunch time for the Flyers, who have 27 games remaining, with every team they’re trying to stave off having games in hand.

“That’s what I try to balance,” coach John Tortorella said. “I do not want to disrespect our team or their families, to let them enjoy this. But when that puck is dropped, I know we’ll be ready to play because I think they’re zeroed in on how important it is. It screws me up because I want to play the game. I want to get to it. I want to do the best we can and try to get these points, but I also understand this here. I think it’s important for the league. I think it’s important for guys to experience it. I’ve got to find my way as far as the preparation.”

Breakaways

Couturier and Cam York each left Thursday’s game with injuries. Couturier took a slash just above the knee — where there is limited padding — with about 10 minutes left in the game. He said he is good for Saturday’s game. York, on the other hand, participated in practice on Friday but is unsure of his status. The defenseman took a hard, high hit by Simon Benoit five minutes into the third period and did not return. ... Sam Ersson will start in net for the Flyers. He was in net for the Flyers’ 3-2 overtime win against the Devils in December.