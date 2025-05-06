Who will the Flyers pick at No. 6? Here are 8 options for Danny Brière and Co. in June’s draft.

Well, it’s not how you finish in the regular season, it’s how the ping-pong balls get sucked out of a machine.

After finishing the season with the fourth-worst record, the Flyers got jumped not once but twice in the draft lottery on Monday, the latest gut punch to an organization that is trying to reestablish itself around the league. The New York Islanders, who had just a 3.5% chance of winning the lottery, landed the No. 1 pick, and the Utah Hockey Club won the second lottery, moving them into the fourth spot.

So the Flyers will pick at No. 6, which isn’t a bad spot considering that’s where they drafted Peter Forsberg back in the day. And general manager Danny Brière will also have two more picks in the opening round of the 2025 NHL draft on June 27; Philly has Colorado’s pick from the Sean Walker trade and Edmonton’s after trading out of the bottom of last season’s first round.

But who will become the next player to don orange and black? Time will tell how everything shakes out — could the Flyers make a deal to move up? Regardless, the Flyers should have a chance to add another high-end piece, potentially one who can thicken up a thin middle, once they are officially on the clock.

Outside of defenseman Matthew Schaefer and center Michael Misa, who are expected to go 1-2, here’s a quick look (in alphabetical order) at who the Flyers could snag if they stay at No. 6.

Caleb Desnoyers, Center (Moncton, QMJHL)

All signs are pointing to Desnoyers for the Flyers ... if he’s available that is. The younger brother of Flyers prospect Elliot Desnoyers, Caleb is No. 6 on TSN insider Bob McKenzie’s big board, while FloHockey’s Chris Peters has him going to the Flyers in his latest mock draft. And who wouldn‘t want a high-end center with good size at 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds? In 56 regular-season games, he potted 35 goals and 84 points and has added another 24 points in 13 playoff games for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. A two-way center, Desnoyers is known for his high compete — a Flyers trademark – and is the QMJHL’s leading scorer in the postseason, with the Wildcats set to face either Shawinigan or Spencer Gill’s squad, Rimouski, in the final.

Victor Eklund, Right winger (Djurgårdens, Sweden)

If the Flyers opt to take a winger, the younger brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund could be the guy. A teammate of Anton Frondell’s with Djurgårdens in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest level in Sweden, the 18-year-old winger had 19 goals and 31 points in 42 games, with another seven points in 16 qualification games. Eklund played his best for the fourth-place Swedes at World Juniors with six points in seven games. Although he is smaller than the Flyers are probably aiming for (5-11, 161 pounds), Peters called Eklund “a dynamic playmaking winger who isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty despite a slighter frame.”

Anton Frondell, Center (Djurgårdens, Sweden)

The top-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, Frondell has size (6-1, 198 pounds), skill, one of the best shots in this draft class. Despite being 17 years old (his birthday is Wednesday), he had 11 goals and 25 points in 29 games for Djurgårdens IF. A two-way center who is a “cerebral tactician,” according to Elite Prospects, Frondell helped Djurgårdens get promoted to the SHL with seven points in 16 playoff games and is signed for one more year with the club. After his season ended, he headed to the Under-18 World Championships in Texas and, according to several draft experts, did not have the best tournament. He did have three points in five games for the silver medal-winning squad, with several GMs, including Brière, in attendance. There’s a good chance Frondell could be off the board by the time the Flyers are on the clock.

James Hagens, Center (Boston College, NCAA)

Although there’s a strong chance he’ll be gone by the Flyers turn — maybe even go No. 1 to his hometown Islanders? — there is no denying the Boston College center has the skill set that could work with Matvei Michkov. A “dynamic playmaker,” according to Peters, Hagens is also known for his skating and had 37 points in 37 games as a freshman for the Eagles in a rugged Hockey East. The only downside is, at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds, he may be viewed as too small for a team looking to add some size down the middle.

Porter Martone, Right winger (Brampton, OHL)

Given the Flyers’ plethora of smaller forwards, Martone has the size and toughness they could covet at 6-3, 208 pounds. But the captain for the Steelheads might be gone by the time the Flyers get to make their pick because of his high-octane playmaking, speed, and silky mitts. Martone does need to round out his game as a power forward, but finished tied with Jake O’Brien for second in the OHL in scoring among draft-eligible players behind Misa, potting 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games.

Roger McQueen, Center (Brandon, WHL)

The good news is McQueen is a center with considerable size (6-5, 197 pounds) and skill. The bad news is that the former teammate of Flyers prospect Carson Bjarnason is often injure and missed substantial time with both a back injury and an undisclosed injury this season. He played just 17 regular-season games but notched 20 points before getting a goal in three playoff games. Although he isn’t known for his skating or playmaking ability, he can certainly shoot the puck and has a lethal one-timer. He comes with high risk but could also come with high reward.

Radim Mrtka, Defense (Seattle, WHL)

Mrtka is huge at 6-6 and 202 pounds, and also a right-shot defenseman — both things the Flyers will need once they move on from Rasmus Ristolainen. A two-way blueliner, he had 32 assists and 35 points in 43 games this season for Seattle of the WHL. Despite his size, he is a strong skater and talented puck mover who can also play a physical game.

Jake O’Brien, Center (Brantford, OHL)

Let’s cut to the chase: he is not related to failed Flyers pick Jay O’Brien. O’Brien is a high-skilled center with a 6-2 frame that he still needs to add muscle to (172 pounds). This past season was a breakout one for the Toronto native, who doesn’t turn 18 until June 16. He had 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 66 regular-season games and added another 11 points in 11 playoff games. O’Brien is widely regarded as one of this draft’s top passers.