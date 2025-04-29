Flyers extend deal with ECHL affiliate Reading for two more seasons

Royalty is sticking around.

The Flyers have extended their affiliation with the Reading Royals for two more years, ensuring the team will serve as the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate through 2026-27. The affiliation dates back to 2014.

“We are very happy to extend this affiliation with Reading,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in the team’s statement. “The Royals are a first-class organization, and I’ve seen how beneficial this relationship is to the development of players on both the Phantoms and the Flyers, especially this season with Jacob Gaucher making his NHL debut and playing a pivotal role in Lehigh Valley.”

Gaucher, 24, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in December and on Feb. 2 made his NHL debut in Colorado. A key cog for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, where he centers the top line and top power play and kills penalties, Gaucher posted 22 goals and 61 points in 71 games for Reading in 2022-23.

Gaucher is one of five players who have played for Reading and the Flyers. Forward Tyrell Goulbourne played 11 games across two seasons with the Flyers after skating with the Royals and Phantoms; forward Hayden Hodgson played in seven games with the Flyers; forward Max Willman has played 50 of his 68 NHL games with Philly; and Felix Sandström, who is currently with the Buffalo Sabres organization, tended the net for 30 games with the Flyers.

“We’re excited to continue our affiliation agreement with the Flyers and Phantoms for the foreseeable future,” Reading team president David Farrar said. “Since the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) took over ownership of the Royals, we feel the relationship has been valuable to all parties involved. We’re all excited for the upcoming season and look forward to watching future Flyers take the ice at the Santander Arena.”

The proximity of the three organizations has been key to creating continuity. Santander Arena in Reading is 67 miles northwest of the Wells Fargo Center, 70 miles south of the Phantoms’ PPL Arena.

“The affiliation relationship with the Flyers and Phantoms has been a great asset to our players and team,” said Royals coach and general manager Jason Binkley. “We look forward to developing more players with the Flyers while achieving the ultimate goal of bringing the Kelly Cup back to Reading.”

Reading won the Kelly Cup in 2013 and has made the postseason 13 of their last 15 seasons. It made the playoffs this season, but lost in the first round to Trois-Rivières.

Parker Gahagen, who just helped the Phantoms advance to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs, played 10 games for Reading this season. The 31-year-old New Yorker went 2-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in the first round against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the regular season, he was 12-4-4 with a 2.39 GAA and .916 save percentage after being recalled from Reading on March 24.

Lehigh Valley faces Hershey beginning on Wednesday in the best-of-five second round. The Phantoms will host the Bears on Sunday and Friday, May 9.