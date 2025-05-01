Former Flyers captain and Broad Street Bully Ed Van Impe dies at 84

Just a few weeks away from celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1975 Stanley Cup winning team, the Flyers lost another member Tuesday night, as ailing defenseman Ed Van Impe died in British Columbia surrounded by family members. He was 84.

“My dad sent his love to his friends and teammates,” Mr. Van Impe’s son Greg wrote the Flyers’ Alumni by email. “We walk together forever!”

The Flyers released a statement Thursday on Mr. Van Impe’s passing, part of which is below:

“The Flyers mourn the loss of a leader and original Philadelphia Flyer in Ed Van Impe. ... He will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Flyers organization. We offer our deepest condolences to his teammates, who had the privilege to play beside him, and his family and friends who were close to him during this difficult time.”

Plucked from the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1967 expansion draft, Mr. Van Impe blossomed into one of the league’s top defensemen across nine seasons with the Flyers. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was named the second captain in franchise history in 1968 and went on to play a key role on the Broad Street Bullies teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975.

» READ MORE: Where are the Stanley Cup-winning Broad Street Bullies now?

Jim Watson, who was Mr. Van Impe’s defensive partner and road roommate with the Flyers, believes the team “probably wouldn’t have won the Stanley Cup without Eddie.”

“He was a big, big part of what we did, our success,” he said Thursday. “We were a blend of a lot of veterans and a lot of young players, and Eddie was a real anchor for us on the blue line, and also gave the young players encouragement and courage.”

Mr. Van Impe, who was known primarily for his toughness, physicality and no-nonsense approach to playing defense, earned All-Star nods in 1969, 1974, and 1975, and was inducted into the Flyers’ Hall of Fame in 1993. He was known as a stalwart defensive blueliner, and his impact was rarely defined by the score sheet, as he was a selfless shot-blocker who relished clearing the front of Bernie Parent’s net.

“As a defenseman, he played with a lot of determination and grit. He cleared the front of the net so Bernie could see every shot coming at him,” fellow original Flyer Gary Dornhoefer told The Inquirer. “That’s what I did when I played, I got to the front of the net, and I would have hated to play against Ed Van Impe because I would have been black and blue.

“You know he was the type of individual who knew what his role was, and he played it so effectively. He had the respect of every single guy on our hockey club [with] the way he played. Speed? [He] didn’t have any. But it didn’t matter. He was so good defensively.”

Flyers legend and former teammate Bill Barber summed it up best when asked last summer about Mr. Van Impe: “He was a warrior.”

Outside of his success with the Flyers, Mr. Van Impe is probably best remembered for his devastating hit against the Soviet Union’s Valeri Kharlamov in the Super Series ’76. On Jan. 11, Mr. Van Impe caught the unsuspecting Soviet forward with a blindside hit in the middle of the Flyers’ zone, knocking Kharlamov unconscious. Mr. Van Impe was not penalized on the play, leading the Soviets to temporarily leave the ice at the Spectrum in protest. The Soviets returned eventually but the Flyers won the exhibition, 4-1.

After winning back-to-back Cups with the Flyers, an aging Mr. Van Impe was traded midway through the 1975-76 season to Pittsburgh, where he played a total of 22 games over two seasons before retiring. Over 11 seasons, Mr. Van Impe finished his career with 27 goals, 126 assists, and 1,024 penalty minutes in 703 NHL games.

Mr. Van Impe ranks 14th in franchise history with 891 penalty minutes, while his plus-68 rating ranks 38th all-time with the team.

» READ MORE: Remembering the night the Broad Street Bullies ran Soviet Red Army out of the Spectrum

Following his playing career, Mr. Van Impe worked for the Flyers as a broadcaster in the ’80s before returning to Canada and transitioning into a career in insurance.

The former Flyer‘s health had failed in recent years and prevented him from attending last summer’s reunion of the 1974 Stanley Cup team. Flyers teammate Orest Kindrachuk visited Mr. Van Impe earlier this year as part of the Flyers Alumni’s new “House Calls” program.

Mr. Van Impe is the fifth member of the Flyers’ first Stanley Cup team to die, after Barry Ashbee, Rick MacLeish, Ross Lonsberry, and Bill Flett.

“When I talk about Eddie, I just start to laugh and smile, because that’s the way he would want us [to be],” Watson said. “We’re sad, but we’re also happy because we had a chance to live with Eddie and be around Eddie and experience all these wonderful things with Eddie and his lovely wife, Diane, and just, you know, smiles come to our face when we look back on that time.”

Flyers reporter Jackie Spiegel contributed to this article.