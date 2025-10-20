Rick Tocchet’s seeking ‘awareness’ from Flyers blueliner Egor Zamula; Dan Vladař starting in goal again

For now, Rick Tocchet is thinking the bottom pairing for the Flyers will be a rotation.

After sitting for two games, with Adam Ginning slotting in, Egor Zamula will suit up for the second consecutive game Monday when the Flyers host the Seattle Kraken, who are 3-0-2 this season (7 p.m., NBCSP). The 25-year-old defenseman is expected to be paired again with Noah Juulsen.

“I think he’s settled a little bit. ... I think for him, I think it’s just keeping it simple,” Juulsen said. “You know, when you’re playing against third, fourth lines, it’s not always about being fancy and getting points and things like that. It’s more just doing your role every night and having success with that.”

Zamula played 11 minutes, 14 seconds Saturday in the Flyers’ 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. Tocchet thought Zamula played a “fairly clean” game. The pairing did not give up a goal while on the ice for three shot attempts for and 11 against at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I’m up and down, but I think last game, I played with Juuls pretty well,” Zamula said. “But same time, it’s just [the] start ... and I know I need to be ready to play every game in the regular season, because every point is important for us. So I mean, I try to do my best on the practice [ice] to help myself in the games.”

The long-standing criticism, dating back to former coach John Tortorella, has been Zamula’s pace of play. Tocchet also wants to see Zamula move the puck more quickly.

“I call it awareness,” Tocchet said. “You’re looking where to go instead of catch it, skate, and then have awareness. And I think if he can get that in his game ... [because] for him, five feet is a big difference.

“Like, skate five feet to open up options, because when you first get it, the options aren’t usually open — there’s a stick in your lane, there’s a player in your lane — but once you escape, the other team has to react off you and that means somebody should be open.”

Before the Flyers’ season started, general manager Danny Brière said of Zamula, “He’s going to be in a battle to stay in the lineup, probably for most of the year, unless he steps up his game and plays the way he’s capable of.” Daily Faceoff reported recently that the Calgary Flames are looking for a left-shot young defenseman with size and have interest in the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman, who played junior hockey for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

On Monday, Tocchet said he has seen Zamula work on things lately and has put in a string of good practices. Sunday, after practice wrapped up, the blueliner worked on catching pucks at the blue line with assistant coach Todd Reirden, who is in charge of the defense, and then after doing it a few times, taking three quick steps.

“I think will be better,” Zamula said of his pace of play. When asked how he is working on it, he said, “Just reps, skate a lot, work on conditioning, pretty much. That’s it.”

Staying with Vladař

Heading into Game 6 of the season, there’s been a slight shift in the goalie rotation as Dan Vladař will start his second straight game.

“I think now you’re in the situations where you start chunking some games together,” Tocchet said. ”It could happen for [Sam Ersson], too. So just we feel tonight, Vladdy deserves the net.”

“I’m not sure if [there’s anything] to read into it,” Tocchet added.

The Czech goalie made 15 saves on 16 shots against the Wild. Through three starts, he has a 2-1-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Breakaways

Forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko will slot in while Nic Delsauriers and Rodrigo Ābols will be healthy scratches.