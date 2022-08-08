The Flyers and Reading Royals announced Monday that they will continue their affiliation for at least two more seasons.

The Royals have served as the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate since 2014. The new deal will keep the teams joined through at least the 2023-24 season and includes an option for a third year.

» READ MORE: How Hayden Hodgson finally fulfilled his dream of making it to the NHL.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher praised the relationship between the two teams in a news release.

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with the Royals for the last eight years and are thrilled to continue that partnership,” said Fletcher. “We have put a big emphasis on the development of our young prospects and our club has seen the difference firsthand how beneficial it is to have not just one but both of our primary minor league affiliates just a few hours away.”

Alongside the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the three teams boast the closest affiliation chain in professional hockey. Reading’s Santander Arena is located 67 miles northwest of the Wells Fargo Center, while the Phantoms are 70 miles north of the WFC. Meanwhile, the Royals play just 39 miles southwest of Lehigh Valley’s PPL arena.

Last season, the Royals won the ECHL’s North Division and finished second in the league with 99 points before being knocked out in the second round of the playoffs. The team has developed 51 players who have gone on to help the Phantoms and Flyers, including three — Felix Sandström, Max Willman, and Hayden Hodgson — who played for the Flyers during the 2021-22 season.

“We’re excited to continue our affiliation agreement with the Flyers and Phantoms for the foreseeable future,” Royals GM David Farrar said. “Since the Berks County Convention Center Authority took over ownership of the Royals, we feel the relationship has been valuable to all parties involved. We’re all excited for the upcoming season and look forward to watching future Flyers take the ice at the Santander Arena.”

Before becoming the Flyers’ affiliate in 2014, Reading served as an ECHL affiliate for the Los Angeles Kings (2001-08), Toronto Maple Leafs (2008-2012), Boston Bruins (2009-12), and the Washington Capitals (2012-14). The Royals won the 2013 Kelly Cup while affiliated with Washington.