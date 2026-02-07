A Flyers fan from Chile celebrated getting her U.S. citizenship by watching the team win: ‘It felt different’

Muriel Crescenzo finally earned her United States citizenship Tuesday morning, after over three years of waiting and over seven with her husband, James. On Tuesday evening, they celebrated by watching the Flyers take home a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Crescenzos met at Okemo Ski Resort in Vermont in 2018. Muriel was working there for the season, and James was on a snowboarding trip. He’d fallen down on one of the hills, and Muriel came to help him. They instantly clicked, and James asked her out. They went on their first date at a bar called Mr. Darcy’s, in Ludlow, Vermont, which Muriel said she felt was a sign — Pride and Prejudice is her favorite book.

So when Muriel returned to her home in Santiago, Chile, in the offseason, James, an Egg Harbor Township native, traveled to see her.

“For me, it was no more winter,” James said. “In the winter, I would go to South America for three or four months, and I was working on a golf course, so you were laid off in the winter anyway. It actually worked perfectly.”

James and Muriel would take turns visiting one another each year, with Muriel coming up to New Jersey and James heading down to see her in Chile. The two also took a number of international trips together, to destinations like London, Prague, Amsterdam, and Buenos Aires.

But when the pandemic hit, those annual plans were upended, and the Crescenzos decided to start the process of getting married and getting Muriel permanent residency in the U.S. They got married in Las Vegas, and have been living in the Philly area ever since. James is a lifelong Philly sports fan, and he’s turned Muriel into one as well since their move back to the area.

“When we first moved here, everything was just magical right away,” James, 43, said. “That first year we saw [Michael] Lorenzen throw his no-hitter. Every Flyers game we went to, they would win in overtime, sudden death. It was always a magical, special game that first season. It’s been a little rough since, but we still believe.”

So when Muriel, 34, got her naturalization interview date, they knew they wanted to celebrate at a Flyers game.

“It felt different because I could sing the song,” Muriel said. “Before, I didn’t know it that well, the anthem. But now, I could sing it and I’m a part of it.”

The Crescenzos even met Flyers anthem singer Lauren Hart, and of course, Gritty. They also got to take in a Flyers win.

The next step will be going back to Chile to visit her family. During the citizenship application process, she was not allowed to leave the country, so the Crescenzos haven’t been able to take any international trips for over three years.

“We’re not worried anymore,” Muriel said. “I finally feel secure. We finally can be together. Nothing’s going to stop that happening.”