If your kids need a diversion, the Flyers’ mascot may be able to help.
Gritty will be in a fire-truck parade, riding down the streets of Delaware County on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Flyers are calling it a “much-needed quarantine surprise” that is “following in the footsteps of cultural icons such as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.”
With the help of the Rocky Run Fire Department of Media, the route will kick off along Granite Run Mall and travel past such spots as Penncrest High, Glenwood Elementary School, Linvilla Orchards, and Indian Lane Elementary School.
Those who attend the fire-truck parade are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing.