The Flames hadn’t been able to do anything right on the road. Until they arrived in Philadelphia.
The Flyers allowed the Flames to hang around long enough to force overtime and then sealed their own fate by failing to score in the shootout in the 3-2 loss. The Flyers got themselves a point, but against this team, it should have been two.
Calgary goalie David Rittich was the difference, even if he did almost blow the game.
Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia. Voracek’s goal was his first in 13 games. Hayes scored for the second game in a row when Joel Farabee stripped Rittich with about six minutes left to go to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the third. It should have been enough.
But Elias Lindholm scored with less than two minutes left to force overtime after Calgary had pulled its goaltender.
The Flames came into the day in a deep enough drought that their mascot should be a camel. They had gone 11 consecutive periods on the road without a goal. Even though that stretch extended to 13 periods, they picked up the win when Matthew Tkachuk beat Carter Hart for the only goal of the shootout.
Rittich stopped Joel Farabee, Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier in the shootout.
The most notable development early was Shayne Gostisbehere being a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Coach Alain Vigneault has not been hesitant to bench his young defensemen and Saturday was Ghost’s turn in the doghouse.
Gostisbehere has one goal in 22 games and played less than 11 minutes on Thursday night, his lightest ice time in three years. Robert Hagg stayed in the lineup, Travis Sanheim replaced Gostisbehere on the power play.
Forward Scott Laughton returned after missing 13 games with a broken finger.
Speaking of youngsters, TSN.ca ranked the NHL’s 50 best players under 24 years old and the Flyers had three players make the list.
Ivan Provorov checked in at No. 23 overall, No. 7 among defensemen. He was joined by Carter Hart (28th) and Travs Konecny (45th). Gotta wonder if Joel Farabee and/or Morgan Frost make this list next season.
Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were 1-2. Boston’s David Pastrnak, Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson rounded out the top-5.
It’ll be “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” when the Flyers host Vancouver on Monday. The place will be decorated in lavender and light-purple rally towels will be handed out to fans.
The Canucks beat Washington on Saturday afternoon, also in a shootout, 2-1.