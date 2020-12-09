The Flyers were among the teams whose value dipped slightly after the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, according to Forbes.
The Flyers dropped 3%, and they are the seventh-highest valued team in the NHL at $800 million, behind the New York Rangers ($1.65 billion), Toronto ($1.5 billion), Montreal ($1.34 billion), Chicago ($1.085 billion), Boston ($1 billion), and Los Angeles ($825 million), Forbes said.
The average NHL team fell 2% to $653 million, the first decline since 2001.
The regular season was shortened in 2019-20, and the playoffs were held in two “bubble” cities, Toronto and Edmonton. Losing the revenue from home games cost teams dearly. Forbes said operating income was $250 million, down 68%.
Forbes said the Islanders lost the most: $39 million, and the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning lost $11 million. No figure was given for the Flyers.
While the Rangers are the highest-valued franchise, Arizona is last, at $285 million, slightly ahead of Florida ($295 million).