Where do the Flyers rank in Sportico’s latest NHL franchise valuations?

The NHL is exploding in popularity, as an ever-growing index of young superstars and recent expansion and relocation have helped the league land new television deals, reach record revenue and attendance numbers, and spark an uptick in viewership to contribute to the league’s overall growth.

Wednesday morning provided the latest example of the sport’s burgeoning business, as the sports business website Sportico released its franchise valuations for all 32 NHL teams. The biggest takeaways included all 32 teams being valued at over $1 billion for the first time. Each team saw an increase between 19% (Winnipeg) and 78% (Utah, which relocated from Arizona) over last year, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers became the first two hockey teams to receive $3 million valuations from the outlet. Last season, Sportico had only 22 of the league’s 32 teams valued at over $1 billion.

The Flyers landed eighth on the list, dropping one spot despite a healthy 35% increase over last year. Sportico valued the organization at $2.29 billion, behind only Original Six franchises Toronto, the Rangers, Montreal, Boston, and Chicago, as well as the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers. The Flyers were valued at $1.7 billion last year.

The rich history of the Flyers brand continues to keep them among the league’s most valuable franchises, despite a downturn in the on-ice product in recent years. The team, which has stressed that it is still rebuilding, does seem to have better days ahead with teenage talents like Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko both already playing beyond their years.

Michkov has already made a significant impact on the team’s business since arriving this summer. According to the Flyers, the season-ticket base is the largest in four years, with a 375% increase in new fans since 2022-23, and a 96% season-ticket member renewal, the best in a decade.