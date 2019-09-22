If everyone was healthy, the fourth line projected to have Laughton centering Raffl and Pitlick. Pitlick, however, may not be ready for the opener. Stewart, who gives the Flyers some needed physicality, is in the running for this spot, as are Andreoff and Aube-Kubel if they aren’t on the third line. If Raffl ends up moving to the third line, Twarynski, who had a goal and seven shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Rangers, could be the left winger on the fourth unit.