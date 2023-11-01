Carter Hart exits Flyers game with first-period injury

Flyers goalie Carter Hart exited Wednesday night’s Flyers game 10 minutes into the first period after the team fell behind, 2-1, to the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Hart appeared to get injured a few minutes earlier, after Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo appeared to fall on top of him, and was seen by team trainer Tommy Alva before remaining in the game. But after Buffalo’s Brandon Biro made it 2-1 on a goal that required Hart to go down into a butterfly position, he was unable to continue. Sam Ersson, the team’s backup goalie who has been struggling early on this season, came into the game in relief.

The Flyers said after the first period that Hart suffered a “mid-body” injury and would not return to the game. Hart entered Wednesday’s game with a 4-3-0 record and .921 save percentage in seven appearances. The Flyers had been carrying three goalies on their 23-man roster until Tuesday, when they sent Felix Sandström to Lehigh Valley for a conditioning assignment.