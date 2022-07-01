Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov has been detained in Saint Petersburg, Russia for an alleged evasion of military service, according to a report from Russian news outlet Fontanka.

Fedotov, 25, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on May 7 after leading CSKA Moscow to the Gagarin Cup last season, and the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. CSKA Moscow is owned by the Russian government and its members are officially considered military personnel. In the past, the team was affiliated with the Soviet Army and known as the “Red Army Team.”

According to the report, Fedotov was picked up on Friday by operatives of the Russian criminal investigation department and taken, without restraint, to the military registration and enlistment office. This came after there was an earlier report, also from Fontanka, that operatives had taken up waiting positions at various Saint Petersburg locations in an attempt to find and detain Fedotov.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released the following statement on Friday afternoon regarding Fedotov:

“We’re aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” he said.

The speculation is that Fedotov terminating his contract with CSKA could be construed as a violation of Article 328 of Russia’s Criminal Code given he is officially considered military personnel. CSKA’s motivation would seem to be to hold onto their top goaltender for next season and maybe beyond.

The Flyers previously said they were optimistic that Fedotov would come over to North America for the 2022-23 season and compete for an NHL role alongside Carter Hart.

In addition to leading CSKA to the Gagarin Cup, the 6-foot-7 Fedotov was a finalist for the KHL’s goaltender of the year award in 2021-22. In his only season at CSKA, Fedotov went 14-10 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. In the playoffs he was even better, compiling a 16-6 record with a 1.85 GAA and .937 SV%.

Note: We will provide further updates when we have them.