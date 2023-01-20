Flyers send down goalie Samuel Ersson, recall Felix Sandström from Lehigh Valley

The Flyers announced on Friday that they have recalled goalie Felix Sandström from his two-week conditioning assignment with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Subsequently, goalie Samuel Ersson has been re-assigned to the Phantoms.

Sandström, 25, was loaned to the Phantoms on Jan. 5 to work his way back into shape after dealing with an illness. The Gävle, Sweden native played seven games (4-1-2) during his assignment, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.39 goals against average. Sandström would have required waivers if the Flyers wanted to assign him to the Phantoms indefinitely, unlike Ersson. If the Flyers exposed Sandström to waivers they would have risked losing him via a waiver claim from another team.

Prior to his stint with the Phantoms this season, Sandström earned the backup role to starter Carter Hart out of training camp. In eight starts (1-6-1), Sandström has a .888 save percentage and a 3.37 goals against average. He recorded his first NHL win on Nov. 8 against the St. Louis Blues after making 27 saves on 28 shots.

Ersson, 23, made the most of his four-week spell with the Flyers. He was initially recalled from the Phantoms on Dec. 21 when Sandström did not travel on the team’s road trip to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes due to illness. The Falun, Sweden native played seven games, going 5-0-0 in his starts. He posted a .918 save percentage and a 2.37 goals against average.

Despite Ersson’s strong performance, he has only played a total of 25 games this season on the heels of an injury-plagued 2022 season. Last year, his first in North America, Ersson was limited to just five games due to a groin injury. By sending Ersson down to the Phantoms, the organization is prioritizing his playing time over an NHL backup role.

